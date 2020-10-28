Car collides with SMART train in San Rafael, sending driver to hospital with minor injuries

A driver was hospitalized with minor injuries Tuesday after striking the side of a SMART train Tuesday afternoon in San Rafael at the same road-level crossing as two prior fatal collisions this year.

The crash, which occurred at approximately 3:20 p.m., happened near the intersection of North San Pedro and Los Ranchitos roads in northern San Rafael. The westbound vehicle passed through the lowered crossing gate arms, made no attempt to stop, and hit the train, according to SMART Police Chief Jennifer McGill.

All passengers and SMART crew were unharmed, McGill said. Several details, including the condition of the driver, speed and direction of the train, as well as how many passengers were aboard, are not yet known. A spokesman for the San Rafael Police Department could not immediately be reached.

SMART informed customers at 3:30 p.m. that trains would be delayed as a result of the collision in San Rafael. A bus bridge between Larkspur and the Hamilton station in Novato was established by 4:10 p.m. and trains were running 30 minutes behind, the agency said.

The incident marks the third collision this year at the same crossing. An 82-year-old motorist died several days after a Sept. 17 crash with the train and a 36-year-old bicyclist was killed in July when he rode through the lowered gate arms, hit a barrier and fell onto the tracks in front of an oncoming train. Both incidents were ruled accidents.

“Obviously I’m concerned about each of the three,” said San Rafael Mayor Gary Phillips, who serves on the SMART board of directors. “What does it take to make it as safe as possible, and are we there yet or not if the gates are down and the track is there and signs are there? We will certainly have a discussion here, and maybe there’s more that can be done.”

You can reach Staff Writer Kevin Fixler at 707-521-5336 or kevin.fixler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kfixler.