Car crash knocks out power to parts of central Santa Rosa

A car that crashed into utility poles in central Santa Rosa Tuesday morning caused power outages in the area, according to Santa Rosa police and PG&E.

The collision took down power lines close to the intersection of College and Cleveland avenues, knocking out electricity for 1,220 customers in the area at about 7:40 a.m., according to PG&E spokesperson Deanna Contreras.

PG&E crews on Tuesday afternoon were working to restore electricity to 468 customers still without power by 8 p.m., Contreras said.

Sgt. Hiroshi Yaguchi said by Tuesday afternoon the outage was affecting areas near Cleveland Avenue between College Avenue and Steele Lane.

Parts of Cleveland Avenue were closed as of Tuesday afternoon, Yaguchi said, and police are asking drivers to avoid the intersection at College and Cleveland avenues since some traffic lights in the area are out.

“It’s still pretty messy out there,” he said.

Yaguchi wasn’t immediately able to confirm why the car crashed or whether anyone was injured in the accident.

