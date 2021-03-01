Car crashes into Santa Rosa building

An elderly driver slammed into a building in Santa Rosa on Saturday afternoon leaving shattered windows but no injuries, authorities said Monday.

Pedal confusion was to blame for the 2:06 p.m. accident at a empty storefront at 3612 Industrial Boulevard, according to police. The location used to house an Avenue clothing store.

The car traveled about 20 feet into the building.

The Santa Rosa Fire Department, Santa Rosa Police Department and paramedics responded to crash.

Drugs or alcohol were not suspected, nor was the crash intentional, according to police.