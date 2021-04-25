Car drives down 30-foot embankment in Bodega Bay following 2-vehicle collision

A two-vehicle crash on Highway 1 by the Tides Wharf in Bodega Bay Friday night ended with one car driving 30 feet down a cliff into the ocean.

The driver and passenger were able to get out of the car and make it to a safe place, where they were met by paramedics from the Bodega Fire Protection District, said Assistant Fire Chief and Public Information Officer Steve Herzberg.

Paramedics assessed and treated the two people and took them to a hospital. The incident occurred about 9:10 p.m.

“The truck that knocked the car into the water ended up across the highway, blocking both lanes, and we had to wait for a tow truck,“ Herzberg said. ”The highway was closed for 30 to 40 minutes before we could open it up.”

Law enforcement is seeking the driver of the pickup truck, who fled after the crash.

Representatives of the CHP or the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, which also responded to the crash, could not be reached for comment.

