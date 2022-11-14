Two police cars and two other vehicles were damaged when someone threw a car jack weighing up to 80 pounds from the window of a fleeing Honda CR-V during a 25-minute police chase Sunday.

The 3 a.m. chase started in Santa Rosa and ended in San Rafael, where the suspected driver was arrested.

Jessica Villanueva, 30, of Richmond, was arrested on suspicion of evading a police officer, vehicle theft and two counts of assault, because the car jack hit two Petaluma police cars, said Santa Rosa police Sgt. Kevin Naugle.

Santa Rosa police saw the suspect speeding and attempted to pull her over at 2:54 a.m. at Santa Rosa Avenue and East Robles Avenue in southeast Santa Rosa.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.7135245&lat=38.3944171&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The suspect drove onto southbound Highway 101, where she reached speeds of 90 to 100 mph.

Two Petaluma police cars were dispatched at 2:59 a.m. to assemble spike strips to stop the SUV near the Old Redwood on-ramp for Highway 101.

They arrived after the pursuit had passed, so they did not deploy the strips and drove onto Highway 101, said Petaluma police Lt. Garrett Glaviano.

When the CR-V was just south of the Petaluma Boulevard exit, the jack, weighing 60 to 80 pounds was thrown from the passenger side of the SUV, hitting the two police cars and two other vehicles.

The push bumper for one of the police cars was damaged, and its front passenger-side tire was flattened, Glaviano said. The jack wedged beneath the second police car, causing damage to the underside of the vehicle.

No one was injured, Glaviano said. No description of the damage to the other two vehicles was available.

Glaviano said the damaged vehicles could be disruptive because the department is having a difficult time buying cars.

“Any kind of hit to our fleet could be problematic for us,” he said.

A backpack and assorted debris were also tossed from the SUV before and after the car jack was thrown. The other items did not cause any damage, Naugle said.

The car chase continued for about 15-minutes until the suspect pulled off the highway and parked the 1998 Honda CR-V on the 200 block of Arias Street in San Rafael, Naugle said.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.5497142&lat=38.0075114&z=17">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The suspect fled the SUV and was later found and arrested by Santa Rosa police at 3:20 a.m.

Villanueva was booked at the Sonoma County jail about 6 a.m. with a bail of $50,000. She has an outstanding warrant from the San Pablo Police Department, Naugle said.

Police suspect there was another person in the CR-V with Villanueva because it would have been difficult for her to throw a car jack out the passenger side while she was driving, Naugle said.

“It doesn’t seem reasonable,” he said.

Police do not have any leads regarding the possible passenger.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. Her Twitter is madi.smals.