Subscribe

Car plunges from cliff near San Francisco, killing driver

ASSOCIATED PRESS
September 15, 2021, 6:16PM
Updated 57 minutes ago

SAN FRANCISCO — A man was killed Wednesday when his car plunged off a winding, cliffside road south of San Francisco and landed on a beach more than 200 feet below.

Authorities, responding to a 911 call that a vehicle had gone over the cliff, found the car then used a drone to locate the driver, who had been ejected from the vehicle, said Mark Andrews, a spokesman for the California Highway Patrol.

“Emergency personnel rappelled down the cliffside and the occupant was determined to be deceased,” said Kennedy, who estimated that the man’s body was about 45 feet away from the vehicle.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

Authorities closed one lane of the scenic coastal stretch of Highway 1 where the crash occurred to accommodate emergency vehicles. The area of steep cliffs overlooking the Pacific Ocean is known as Devil’s Slide.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette