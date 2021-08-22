Car show benefits Santa Rosa’s Montgomery High School

Lines of buffed-up cars from the 1930s to the 1970s drew people to the free third annual Montgomery High School Benefit Car Show on Saturday. Large banners and pennants signaled “This is where the cars are!”

Members of the school’s alumni association gathered early in the morning to do their magic — arranging the tables, setting up the music, greeting owners of classic automobiles and parking them. They munched on doughnuts and sipped coffee before the show opened to the public at 10:30 a.m.

“The only hectic time is when all the cars start showing up,” said Mike Francis, class of 1963, chairperson of the fundraiser and a member of the school’s alumni association. His helper was his high school sweetheart and wife, Jill, class of 1964.

Many of the volunteers wore neon yellow T-shirts decorated with a drawing in black of a Viking, the school mascot. Fans were greeted with music from the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s.

All the vehicles admitted were required to be street legal with the exception of a few that weren’t allowed to turn on their engines, Francis said. Those were transported to the school on a truck.

The money raised through car entries and food booths helps pay for some of the high school’s needs and a Santa Rosa Junior College scholarship. In the past, the fundraiser has covered the cost of football helmets and new chairs for computer labs.

The Michael Hane Memorial Scholarship is for students who want to study auto shop at SRJC. An avid car enthusiast who graduated in 1966 from Montgomery High, Hane died about six months after the first benefit car show, said Francis.

“We thought it was appropriate to honor him with this scholarship,” he said.

The scholarship is for $10,000 and takes the group two years to raise. The benefit was the brainchild of Francis, a former Cotati High School biology and physical education teacher and now insurance salesman.

When he joined the alumni association six years ago, he said the group had only one fundraiser, a polenta feed in March.

“I thought we ought to do something in the fall. I know less about cars than probably most anybody,” he said. “But I know a lot of guys who are car fans.“

Friends of Francis and the association donate items every year for swag bags, including the West County Garage owned by Mike Sullivan and his son, Mike Sullivan Jr., which donates a dash plaque for the two top winners. Alumnus and photographer Mike Chase, also class of 1963, donates two professional car shoots for the top two cars.

This year, the Montgomery High School Education Association sponsored food booths, offering hot dogs, chips, cold drinks and popcorn for sale, another fundraiser. T-shirts, designed by Chase and featuring a Viking with a red tongue riding a hot car, also were for sale.

The group skipped the show last year because of the pandemic. They didn’t start promoting this year’s event until six weeks ago, rather than the usual four months.

“It’s amazing how helpful the car community has been,” Francis said.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.