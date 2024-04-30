Car tracking can enable domestic abuse. Why turning it off is easier said than done

Stay up-to-date with free briefings on topics that matter to all Californians. Subscribe to CalMatters today for nonprofit news in your inbox.

Having a restraining order against your former partner and a judge granting you possession of a family car should be enough to get a car manufacturer to turn off location tracking, right?

Wrong.

That scenario has happened to domestic abuse survivors CalMatters spoke to and the law as written hasn’t been enough to help.

Abusive partners increasingly use technology to exercise control, monitor, and continue to abuse their victims. A person with remote access to a vehicle via smartphone app can turn a car on or off, record video, lock or unlock the doors, and track a car in real time or see where the car has been in the past.

Apple AirTags are notoriously used by stalkers and abusers for tracking, but internet-connected cars can do the same without a driver’s knowledge, and summarily do a poor job of protecting people’s privacy. An analysis of 25 car brands released by Mozilla Foundation last fall gave them the worst privacy and security grades of any product ever reviewed by the San Francisco-based nonprofit.

Yenni Rivera works with domestic violence survivors in Los Angeles, work she started doing, she said, after being assaulted twice by people she knew, both times with the other person taking away her car. A car is a lifeline for survivors, and taking it away is a means of control. Abusers have tracked survivors for decades, stalking them at the places they go most often, but Rivera said modern tech makes it possible to harass without leaving home.

“I hear the story over and over from survivors about being located by their vehicle and having it taken,” she said. “It just puts you in a worst case situation because it really triggers you thinking, ‘Should I go back and give in?’ and many do. And that’s why many end up being murdered in their own home. The law should make it easier to leave safely and protected.”

To protect domestic violence survivors from tech-enabled violence, California lawmakers are considering a trio of bills this month:

Senate Bill 1394 by Sen. Dave Min, an Irvine Democrat, would end tracking of vehicles owned by domestic violence survivors who get a restraining order and require automakers to clearly indicate when location tracking is on.

SB 1000 by Democratic Sens. Angelique Ashby of Sacramento and Susan Rubio of West Covina would deny abusers, following a request by a survivor, access to devices that can connect to the internet.

Assembly Bill 3139 by Assemblymember Akilah Weber, a La Mesa Democrat, would allow a survivors of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, stalking, and sex trafficking to immediately end tracking or remote control of a vehicle even if the vehicle isn’t registered in their name.

All three bills passed judiciary committees last week. A letter by cosponsors of SB 1394 sent to the Senate Judiciary committee earlier this month said “a legislative response is needed because survivors’ requests to sever their abusers’ remote vehicle access are routinely being denied by car manufacturers.”

Automakers do not oppose legislation that requires them to turn off location tracking for abusers, said Alliance for Automotive Innovation lobbyist John Moffatt at a committee hearing earlier this month, but lawmakers need to combine proposed laws.

“We cannot comply with all three bills,” Moffatt said.

Unlike SB 1394, the Assembly bill would allow people who don’t own the car to end remote access and require severance of location tracking immediately inside the car or within one day when that’s considered technically infeasible. The initial version of the bill required automakers to cut the connection within two days, but privacy committee staff urged amendments to strengthen the bill with an option to immediately sever remote access inside the car and give survivors seven days to provide an affidavit.

“The inability of consumers to control the access and use of their own personal data poses a threat to safety, and in the case of survivors, it can mean life or death,” Assembly privacy and consumer protection committee staff said in an analysis of the bill ahead of the meeting.

Survivors who seek protection under AB 3139 would have to make sworn statements and get an affidavit from a licensed medical provider, social worker, or victim services provider; or a copy of a police report or restraining order within seven days. Otherwise, the remote access and location tracking services will be restored. Auto manufacturers who fail to comply may face penalties between $50,000 to $100,000 for each violation.