Cardinal Newman High School’s head football coach demanded a Press Democrat sports reporter leave the school’s stadium Wednesday, hours after the campus’ president granted permission for him to be there.

The encounter between staff writer Gus Morris and coach Richard D. Sanchez took place the same day The Press Democrat published a Page One story about a former Cardinal Newman student’s lawsuit against the coach and other campus officials.

It accused Sanchez of making racist comments about the student, who is Black, as well as other players of color.

School officials have declined to comment about the lawsuit.

Morris had planned to cover Cardinal Newman’s football team as part of The Press Democrat’s preseason coverage.

Sanchez gave the reporter no explanation for demanding his exit.

“You don’t deserve a reason,” the coach said and threatened to call 911 and alert authorities if Morris did not leave the private school’s campus promptly.

Here’s a timeline of what preceded Sanchez’s demand and what unfolded Wednesday:

On Aug. 4, Morris sent a text to Sanchez asking if he could attend a Cardinal Newman practice.

Ninety minutes later, Sanchez replied, “Awesome. We practice from 4 to 6...let me know.”

5:15 p.m. Tuesday: The newspaper published on pressdemocrat.com details of the lawsuit filed against Sanchez and other top school officials.The story appeared on Page One of Wednesday’s print edition.

11:15 a.m. Wednesday: Linda Norman, Cardinal Newman’s president and the superintendent of schools for the Catholic Diocese of Santa Rosa, leaves a second Press Democrat reporter a voicemail declining to comment on the lawsuit. She also advised no reporters would be allowed on campus that afternoon.

1:38 p.m.: Morris texts Sanchez to remind him he’s attending practice.

1:40 p.m.: Sanchez responds, “Our president sent you a message. Don’t show up.”

1:55 p.m.: A Press Democrat reporter asks Norman why Morris won’t be allowed on campus. She says she’s concerned about disrupting students’ day by asking them about the lawsuit. She says Morris can come if he only discusses football.

2:07 p.m.: In a text message to Sanchez, Morris said Norman gave permission for him to be on campus “if we’re just talking football and the team. That’s what I plan on doing,” he said.

5 p.m: Morris arrives on campus and is on the sidelines for about 5 minutes before players alert Sanchez to his presence.

Minutes later, “Sanchez walked over to me and said, ‘I told you that you couldn’t be here. You clearly don’t listen,’ ” Morris said.

Morris repeated what he’d told Sanchez in his earlier text: Norman had granted permission to come on campus to discuss football.

Sanchez denied that Norman said that and added that he would dial 911 if Morris didn’t leave campus.

The Press Democrat reached out to Norman just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday for an explanation. As of 9 p.m., she had not returned the call.

In the lawsuit filed July 27 in Sonoma County Superior Court, Lonzo Arterberry, 17, of Santa Rosa, said he was kicked off the Cardinal Newman football team and expelled after complaining about Sanchez’s behavior.

Sanchez, Norman, and Monica Mertle, the school’s director of athletics and human performance, are all named in the lawsuit, along with 20 other unidentified defendants.

The Press Democrat has historically covered local high school football teams, including Cardinal Newman, in the weeks leading up to the start of the season.

Cardinal Newman is a Sonoma County football powerhouse and one of the most successful Catholic athletic programs in the North Bay.

Sanchez’s decision to boot Morris from Wednesday’s practice cheats the team, its players and their families of coverage, said Richard A. Green, The Press Democrat’s executive editor.

“I really have to question the timing of such a decision by coach Sanchez and President Norman,” he said.

“We get the OK to cover the team before we publish a story about a lawsuit filed by a former athlete of the school and suddenly, that very same day, our reporter is banned from the school? It’s ludicrous and smacks of thin-skinned officials putting their egos ahead of the students they serve. It also shortchanges our readers of coverage of one of the most prominent schools in Sonoma County.”

The lawsuit contends Lonzo’s removal from the football team and subsequent expulsion in March was a retaliatory act by campus leaders.

They sought to punish him for speaking out about racist and discriminatory comments Lonzo said Sanchez made toward him and other Black and Latino football players on the team, the former Cardinal Newman athlete said in the suit.

The lawsuit accuses the defendants of breach of contract, breach of covenant of good faith and fair dealing, retaliation, discrimination, intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress, and negligent hiring, supervision and retention.

Cardinal Newman officials did not respond Tuesday or Wednesday to requests for interviews to discuss the lawsuit.

Sanchez has been leading Cardinal Newman’s program since summer 2021 when he was hired to replace the Cardinals’ longtime coach Paul Cronin.

During his two seasons at the helm, Sanchez has led the Cardinals to a 16-9 overall record with two trips to the North Coast Section Division 4 title game.

His comments, contained in the lawsuit, were allegedly made on a number of occasions, starting with summer football practice sessions in 2021.

Since his September 2021 Press Democrat hiring, Morris has covered at least four of Cardinal Newman’s football practices and at least a half dozen games. Morris said he has never heard Sanchez make any racist or derogatory comments about or to the players.

According to Lonzo’s lawsuit, Sanchez gave players such nicknames as “Fried Chicken, Taco Bell, Green Card and Gardener.”

Lonzo contends he was cut from the team after his family brought their concerns to school officials following the 2022 football season.

On Feb. 28, Lonzo publicly talked about his concerns at Cardinal Newman during a Santa Rosa City Council meeting.

On March 10, he received an email stating he was expelled effective March 8.

He now attends Windsor High School, according to his attorney.

