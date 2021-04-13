Cardinal Newman High School returns to nearly full-time classroom schedule under new CDC guidelines

Lily McGowan hadn’t seen the inside of a classroom in 13 months. On Monday, when about 425 students returned to Cardinal Newman High School in Santa Rosa, it marked the first time since March 2020 that the majority of students could be on campus at the same time.

There were things that look decidedly different from years past — temperature checks at three entry points, masks required and tape marking the direction students were to walk.

But inside classrooms, things look remarkably familiar. Cardinal Newman, which has approximately 540 students, returned to a nearly full-time schedule Monday for the first time during the pandemic.

The school increased the number of students in each classroom, taking advantage of updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as Sonoma County’s advance last week to the orange tier on the state’s four-part reopening plan. It was a move staff and teachers had spent nearly a year preparing for.

“We were hoping to come back in August,” school president Linda Norman said.

The county’s monthslong stay in the state’s most restrictive coronavirus tier prevented that.

The high school reopened three weeks ago but kept roughly half its students at home every day to meet social distancing guidelines, splitting each student’s coursework between distance learning and classroom instruction. But it was already planning to bring about 8 of 10 students back to campus for four days a week as quickly as possible. About 115 students have opted to stay with distance learning and are connected to teachers and lessons via a live feed during the school day, Norman said.

Public high schools across Sonoma County are inching toward hybrid returns — Healdsburg welcomed kids back on April 6, El Molino and Analy high schools returned part-time Monday, and the county’s largest district, Santa Rosa City Schools, will open the door to its middle and high school students in a hybrid format beginning April 26. But private schools, like Cardinal Newman, have been quicker to reopen, displaying more flexibility and speed than some of the county’s larger, public districts in their bids to fulfill local and state health and safety mandates.

When the state allowed schools and districts to apply for waivers to operate in-person instruction at the elementary level, nine of the 10 schools approved in Sonoma County were private. The 10th was Bodega Elementary School, which has about 20 students and is located in Sonoma County but is within Marin County’s Shoreline Unified School District.

The return of nearly full-time classroom schedules, which comes about six weeks before the end of the school year, was welcomed by students and teachers Monday.

“This is my first day of senior year and it’s April, so that’s kind of crazy,” senior Lily McGowan said. “It feels good. I’m excited. I just missed everyone a lot. It’s like the first time that we have all really been back together, so it’s nice to be with all my friends, finally.”

Even as some families opted to keep students home, a premium was placed on getting students back as many hours in the day as possible, Norman said. Wednesdays will remain distance learning days where students will not be on campus, giving staff a chance to clean, according to dean of student life Graham Rutherford.

Even the move from hybrid to Monday’s four-day a week schedule felt like a monumental step in the right direction for students, both academically and emotionally, Norman said.

“They are social creatures,” Norman said. “We are all social beings and so to be with our friends and to be in community is so important. You don’t really get that on Zoom. Being together, learning together and also the teacher-student relationship, that’s interpersonal. … It’s difficult to do it online.”

Still, some students opted out.

“We have the full spectrum — those who want them back no matter what, those who are at home … so we kind of approached it that parents have a choice,” Norman said.

School officials have worked to be responsive to staff concerns. It has installed plexiglass between students in some classes and around teachers in others. “We also have filters in the classroom, we have the vents on, the fans going, the windows open, the doors open,” Norman said. Some classrooms looked remarkably similar to configurations of the past, barring the masks on all faces and the taped “X” marks in various spots, including near teachers’ desks, indicating lines not to be crossed.

“We were accommodating to their concerns, trying to make it as safe as we can for them,” Norman said. Many teachers are fully vaccinated, she said.

Teacher Catherine Eggleston was elated to be in the room with her senior government students Monday morning.

“It’s the best. It feeds your soul,” she said. “I’ve been teaching in an empty classroom for almost a year.”

Cardinal Newman teachers are not in a union, but Eggleston said she believed teachers felt heard when they expressed concerns about classroom safety.

“If you wanted something or you had a special request that would be met,” she said. “I think whatever the teachers’ comfort level was, Newman did a great job of making it comfortable for you to return safely.”

You can reach Staff Writer Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @benefield