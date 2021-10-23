Cardinal Newman temporarily returning to hybrid learning

A cluster of coronavirus cases at Cardinal Newman High School is sending the campus back into a temporary state of hybrid learning. The small outbreak also resulted in the cancellation of Friday’s big football game between Newman and league rival Windsor, a contest that now looks highly unlikely to be rescheduled.

“We currently remain at four known positive COVID-19 cases among our students and we have a growing number of students in quarantine or self-quarantine awaiting testing results,” Cardinal Newman’s academic and sports leaders said Friday in a message to parents and supporters of the school. “(Dean of students John) Gilson is following contact tracing protocol; however, due to the amount of close socialization surrounding homecoming activities last weekend, we ask parents to test their children who may be experiencing any COVID-19 related symptoms.”

The Catholic high school will move to synchronous hybrid learning for all students next week. President Linda Norman and her colleagues are asking any student — vaccinated or unvaccinated — exhibiting COVID symptoms to stay home and take classes via Zoom. Students concerned about their health may do the same, though the school is encouraging in-person learning if possible.

Cardinal Newman is canceling its Fun in the Fall fundraising event, which had been set for Saturday. And the long-anticipated football game between the Cardinals and Jaguars is all but guaranteed not to happen.

The cancellation is a huge letdown for local high school sports fans. This was likely the most anticipated local football game of the season, with Paul Cronin, who led the Cardinals for 18 years and took the program to three state championship games, facing his old program for the first time since taking over as Windsor head coach.

The game almost certainly would have had massive implications for postseason play. Cardinal Newman and Windsor both are 2-0 in the North Bay League’s Oak Division, tied with Rancho Cotate for the division lead. The Jaguars are currently 7-0 overall, the Cardinals 5-2.

Cronin left Cardinal Newman to take the Windsor job in May.

Friday’s cancellation was a crushing blow for players on both squads. The disappointment on the Cardinal Newman side was apparent in a string of direct messages provided to The Press Democrat, part of a conversation between recent graduates of the football program and at least two current starters. And some of the unhappiness seemed to be directed at first-year head coach Richard Sanchez.

“He doesn’t want to play or reschedule,” one of the current players wrote.

The teenagers referenced a prior example of Cardinal Newman plugging makeup games into the schedule following local wildfires and air-quality warnings. That happened twice, after the Tubbs fire in 2017 and the Glass fire in 2019. The young players wondered why a similar accommodation couldn’t be made this time.

But the boys may be misinterpreting the rules.

For safety reasons, the North Coast Section prohibits more than two high school football games in any 8-day period, section commissioner Pat Cruickshank confirmed. Because both Newman and Windsor have games scheduled for Oct. 29 and Nov. 5, it’s impossible to move past this weekend and find a night before Nov. 6, the last allowable day for a 2021 regular-season game, without creating a third game within eight days.

In other words, if Newman-Windsor football is going to happen, it would have to be this weekend. And that is off the table, according to Cardinal Newman leadership.

Those previous examples of fire-related tinkering with the schedule both involved Monday games that followed open weekends. Thus, they stayed within the bounds of the 8-day rule.

The decision to call off the football game raised some eyebrows among observers who noted that the Cardinal Newman girls’ volleyball team was allowed to play Thursday night. Friday’s statement by school leadership made it clear that the volleyball and water polo teams are unaffected because they weren’t directly touched by positive virus tests. That is not the case for the football team.

With the question of Newman-Windsor football all but settled, attention may now turn to the Cardinals’ next game, at Rancho Cotate on Oct. 29.

County health regulations stipulate that any youth athlete who tests positive for the coronavirus must isolate for at least 10 days after the onset of symptoms, or after the date of a positive test if the person is asymptomatic.

These rules apply no matter whether the student is vaccinated, or whether they attend a public or private school.

Vaccination status does figure into the guidelines for close contacts, though. If a vaccinated athlete is exposed to the virus, that person is not obligated to quarantine. (The county recommends they be tested 5-7 days following exposure.) Unvaccinated close contacts, on the other hand, must quarantine. If they can show negative a negative test result after Day 5 and remain asymptomatic for another two days, they can then exit quarantine.

But that’s still a ways down the road for the players dealing with the disappointment of no football on a Friday night in the fall.

As one of the Newman athletes said in a direct message, “Even if we played them and it didn’t count toward our record, that would be fine.”

You can reach Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Skinny_Post.