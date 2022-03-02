Career Café: Coffee, sweets and a new way to find a job

Looking to boost your career? Organizers at coLAB have a new way for job seekers to learn about employment opportunities in Sonoma County.

Called the Career Café, the initiative will be introduced 4-7 p.m. March 29 at coLAB’s offices, 427 Mendocino Ave., in downtown Santa Rosa.

Employers will meet with job seekers with Land and Water Coffee providing a “coffee-tasting experience,” organizers said.

Participating employers will include Sutter Health, as well as a local bank, hotel and counseling group. The U.S. Army and the U.S. Postal Service also will attend.

“We think COVID has forever changed how local residents will consider future employment opportunities,” said Dennis Sheely, one of the planners for the event who also spearheads recruiting services for Sonoma Media Investments, parent company of The Press Democrat.

“We think the days of large job fairs at hotel ballrooms are over. We think a cafe-style event will appeal more to heavy social media users.”

The event will be modeled after an informal “speed dating” event instead of a traditional job fair, organizers say.

An RSVP is required as attendance will be limited. Here’s how: pressdemocrat.com/careercafe.