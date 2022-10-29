5. Big open spaces — hallways, lobbies, empty meeting or conference rooms — are like an invitation to dance for me, even though my body has long since betrayed me and I can’t really do anything. I used to do pirouettes waiting for lunch to heat in the newsroom microwave. I don’t think I’ve ever been caught.

4. The second was the 2009 visit of Apollo astronaut Eugene Cernan and others from the Apollo program to the Charles M. Schulz Museum. The night before, I had watched “The Other Side of the Moon,” a documentary in which Cernan and seven other astronauts reflected on their space travels and the reshaping of their perspective after looking back on Mother Earth. I got to hang with him all day. It was a blast and thrilling.

3. I think I’ve have two favorite days on the job. One was July 1, 2013, a daylong marathon of weddings at the Sonoma County Clerk’s Office after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the Defense of Marriage Act. So joyous!

2. That T-shirt that says, “Sorry I’m late, I saw a dog?” Someone should get one for me. Dogs are probably my favorite thing in the world, and I love them all.

1. I have one child, an amazing now-adult daughter who teaches art. I could not love her more.

Today, we introduce you to Mary Callahan, one of our reporters.

When the San Quentin State Prison rep told me an interview with Richard Allen Davis meant I’d be locked in a metal cage with him in a Death Row visiting room, it gave me pause.

I’d sat through months of trial leading to his conviction and sentencing for the 1993 kidnap and murder of 12-year-old Polly Klaas, but I’d imagined talking with him five years later would entail phone receivers and a Plexiglas window — the way they show on TV and movies.

Sitting almost knee to knee across a tiny plastic table with my two permitted pencils and loose sheets of paper was not entirely within my comfort zone at first, though I’d end up doing it five or six times anyway, the visit to San Quentin and circular exchanges with Davis turned out to be such an interesting experience.

In fact, nothing about my early life prepared me for the beginnings of my now 30-year career as a reporter for The Press Democrat, though I’ve changed plenty during that time.

A kid from Mendota Heights, Minnesota, near St. Paul, I grew up on dead-end road where people generally left their doors unlocked and the kids ran free through unfenced yards. We played kickball in our front yard, made forts in the woods and played ditch in the shadows of trees at night.

After my family moved to California’s South Bay Area, I remained the nerdiest of nerds, completely sheltered from the world. I was studious, square and, now new to the neighborhood, relatively shy. I had no idea what people did in the world.

There was this other thing, though. I probably was born a dancer, or maybe I was born into it, though none of my three older sisters had shown significant interest that I’m aware of, nor did my younger brother later. My parents listened to a lot of classical and choral music, and my mother had studied ballet as a child.

I don’t know when I started dancing, though I have clear memories of being about 4 years old with a hand-me-down petticoat that I pretended was a tutu. I’d twirl around and “dance,” and for years would play Strauss waltzes in the basement, run down the stairs to gain momentum and leap in the air and spin some more.

But I went without classes until I was 11 or 12, when a new studio opened in St. Paul that my mom thought appeared to offer the right caliber of instruction.

The move to California a year or so later was discombobulating, and there had been no discussion about whether I would continue ballet classes. But there was a studio nearby where some new schoolmates attended class. So I went, and got better, though it was never intended to lead to anything.

Students from the school danced every year in the local “The Nutcracker” — each year’s roles a key measure of achievement. There were other performances throughout the year, which meant I was in the studio for six or seven days a week through high school.

I still studied hard academically and planned to go to college. But there was a summer at San Francisco Ballet School and some substantial retraining with different teachers later. Months before high school graduation, I decided I couldn’t give up ballet, which meant I wouldn’t be going to Cal.

A move to New York City got me in the door at American Ballet Theatre School, where I studied another year on scholarship, flirted with the studio company for a couple of months but took a job with the Cleveland Ballet — the first in a series of decisions that probably wasn’t right for me. I’ve second-guessed myself ad nauseam, but after starting dance late and working with an uncooperative right hip, I may have been destined to have a shorter career even than most.

Long story short, there was the season in Cleveland, another in New York with some nice travel in Asia and Europe, and then a dreadful time in Texas, where my hip became too painful to do what I needed to do.

I finished my season without really knowing what my future might hold or how permanent my injury might be. I danced a modern season, which required less rotation in the hip, but it wasn’t really what I wanted. So I turned back to school, battling through penury and a massive identity crisis in the process.

In high school, I’d had one of those influential teachers who had encouraged me to take a look at my very homogeneous white, middle-to-upper income community and gain some perspective about the rest of the world. (I had considered it until then mostly in terms of how much I envied the clothes everyone had. Also, their cars.)