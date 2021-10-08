Carmaggedon is coming to San Francisco this weekend. Here's how to avoid it

San Francisco is on the brink of facing its own "carmaggedon" — a doozy of a traffic disaster — with multiple events happening in the city across the next three days.

The San Francisco Giants are playing archrivals the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park in playoff games Friday and Saturday nights (read our guide to parking at the games). Just around the corner at Chase Center, the Golden State Warriors will face off against the Los Angeles Lakers in a pre-season game at 7 p.m. Friday.

A procession of floats will be passing through the streets of North Beach on Sunday for the annual Italian Heritage Festival and Parade. To top it all off, the Blue Angels will continue buzzing overhead during Fleet Week.

It's the most events the city has had on its calendar over a single weekend since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the region's COVID-cautious may be more likely to hop in their cars than take public transit.

What's more, there's a perception that taking the train isn't an easy option right now as public transit operated with drastically reduced service for more than a year. But agencies have recently extended hours and expanded service to near pre-pandemic levels, and BART, Muni and Caltrain are adding trains this weekend to meet demand. Public transit may be the best way to avoid the traffic this weekend.

Here's a look at public transit options Friday through Sunday:

Muni

Muni extended service hours this week to midnight Monday through Saturday and to 10 p.m. on Sundays.

The new Muni hours are:

Weekdays: 6 a.m.—12 a.m.

Saturdays: 8 a.m.—12 a.m.

Sundays: 8 a.m.—10 p.m.

The last trips on the KT Ingleside-Third, M Ocean View and N Judah are departing from their neighborhood stops between approximately 11:30 p.m. and 11:50 p.m. "in order to service the subway by midnight," SFMTA said.

J Church between San Jose and Geneva avenues and Church and Duboce streets have been extended until midnight.

BART

Bart has been running near-regular service since August and trains operate until midnight Monday through Saturday. Read more on BART's service expansions at bart.gov.

BART said it will offer three event trains this Sunday to bolster capacity for the Fleet Week Air Show at Marina Green. "Those additional event trains will be added to the Sunday service plan based on real-time demand," BART said.

If you want to take BART into San Francisco from the East Bay or Peninsula, parking at BART stations is free after 3 p.m. on weekdays and throughout weekends.

Caltrain

Caltrain said it's running extra trains this weekend to meet demand, specifically adding trains to meet demand at the playoff games.

See the schedule at caltrain.com. You can buy tickets through the Caltrain mobile app.

San Francisco Bay Ferry

Ferry service to the Golden State Warriors home games at Chase Center between Alameda and San Francisco is scheduled to return Friday night. Reservations are recommended.

You can also take the ferry to the Giants and Dodgers games and San Francisco Bay Ferry said Thursday night that tickets are still available.