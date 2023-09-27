A man walking on a trail near the entrance to Richardson Grove State Park in Humboldt County was killed by a driver who fled the scene, California Highway Patrol officials said in a news release.

A 67-year-old man from Carmichael, California, was "walking from a trail on the west roadway edge of US-101, south of the Richardson Grove State Park entrance" on Wednesday afternoon, CHP said. Witnesses at the scene reportedly saw the man stop to wait for another member of his party. It was then that a black 2010 Toyota Tundra veered off the roadway toward the man, striking him, CHP said. Witnesses tried to render aid to the man and called 911 for help.

The man died from his injuries; his identity is being withheld pending notification to family members.

When CHP officers arrived on the scene, they allegedly found "vehicle parts identifying the involved vehicle as black Toyota pickup." They put out an alert on dispatch about the truck, and were soon contacted by Caltrans workers who believed they spotted it on Highway 101. CHP officers on the highway caught up with the truck, whose driver then allegedly sped off northbound when the officers tried to pull him over. "The Toyota attempted to flee up a private driveway but due to a locked gate, was unable to continue," CHP said.

Earl Castillo of Leggett was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence and vehicular manslaughter. Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact CHP at 707-932-6100.