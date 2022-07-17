Cars for kids: Petaluma Salvation Army holds 10th annual car show fundraiser for local students

Car collectors from around Sonoma County rolled up Saturday for the Petaluma Salvation Army’s 10th annual CARe show, a fundraiser to provide local students with school supplies.

“It’s about community involvement,” said David Adams, the Petaluma chapter’s advisory board chair.

Last year the fundraiser made about $4,000, Adams said.

The chapter fills its youth hall with school supplies ranging from backpacks to notebooks and pencils. Local students who sign up can browse the selection and pick whichever items they need, Adams said.

There is no limit on the number of students who can participate, he added.

“If we don’t have enough here, we’ll take it out of our budget,” Adams said. “We’ll help anyone who comes.”

When the event started a decade ago, Adams said there were roughly 40 cars and a few vintage bicycles, but the event has grown in popularity. Last year, the show had nearly 100 cars, Adams said. He estimated the turnout Saturday was similar.

Debbie McIntosh, along with her husband, Mike, brought her ‘55 Ford-F150. The Penngrove residents had debated going to a show in Sebastopol, but chose the CARe Show, because of the cause.

“It’s for the kids,” Mike said.

The couple also has a fully restored ‘67 Camaro, which they trade off showing with the Ford. Debbie said they enjoy going to car shows, particularly for the stories behind the cars and their owners.

The best story at Saturday’s show, according to Debbie, belonged to a ‘67 Volkswagen bus, which seemed to be the talk of the show.

Tom Benson, its owner, said his father, Art, purchased the bus in Berlin in 1967. Now restored, the bus has seen many adventures and family road trips through Europe and the U.S.

“We had a pony in there once,” Benson said with a smile.

During that particular adventure, the family loaded a pony into the bus and transported it through the streets of Berlin to a birthday party.

“We attracted some attention,” Benson said.

A steady stream of spectators checked out the bus and peered through its open doors. Benson acknowledged the vehicle’s nostalgia.

“You can tell they’re just reliving something,” Benson said.

The bus was a particular favorite of Maj. Laura Wycoff, who was recently assigned to the Petaluma Salvation Army chapter. Saturday was Wycoff’s first time at the show.

“(I’m) just very thankful for all of the support,” Wycoff said as she took in the cars and spectators.

The event also featured a barbecue, trophies and raffle prizes featuring tools donated by Friedman’s Home Improvement, one of the event’s sponsors. Other sponsors included Lombardi’s Gourmet Deli and BBQ and Quality Printing Services, according to the event’s website.

Adams hopes the event will continue to grow with more participation each year.

