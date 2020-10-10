Cars impounded after police link them to Santa Rosa sideshows

Twelve vehicles have been impounded after Santa Rosa police say they were linked to reckless driving at sideshows held within the city limits, an enforcement tactic intended to curb the illicit activity.

The tactic comes as local officers have witnessed an increase in the illegal car shows since the onset of the pandemic. The events have drawn as many as 300 vehicles from throughout the Bay Area and resulted in injuries to two teenage girls at one recent show, Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Chris Mahurin said.

Drivers at the shows typically spin doughnuts while surrounded by crowds of onlookers, sometimes as passengers hang out of car windows.

Judge-signed court orders allowed for the confiscation of the vehicles, which were identified as participating in reckless driving at recent sideshows, Mahurin said. They’ll be held for 30 days and the registered owners will be responsible for paying towing and storage fees, police said.

Officers may also forward charges against the drivers of the vehicles to the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office, Mahurin said.

