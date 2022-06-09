Carter, Coscarelli headed for likely runoff in Sonoma County superintendent race

Amie Carter and Brad Coscarelli, the two top vote-getters in Tuesday’s primary election for Sonoma County superintendent of schools, look to be headed for a November runoff.

Carter, an assistant superintendent with the Marin County Office of Education, had an 11 percentage point lead over Coscarelli in the latest results posted late Tuesday.

But the 44.5% of the vote she captured so far did not put her on track to win outright, setting up a likely runoff with Coscarelli, the Hidden Valley Elementary principal, who had 33.5% of the vote.

Ron Meza Calloway, superintendent of the Mark West Union School District, was trailing his competitors with 21.9% of the vote.

An estimated 45,000 mail-in and provisional ballots remained to be counted, with additional ballots expected to come even later through the mail, according to the Registrar of Voters Office.

Carter and Coscarelli both expressed optimism about their standing and outlook headed into a runoff.

“A runoff just gives us more time to talk about our schools and have a conversation around what we’re looking for,” said Carter, 51. "Having a woman this close to the office is a really significant achievement and I’m feeling really good right now.“

If elected, Carter, a Petaluma resident, would be the first woman to serve as Sonoma County superintendent in almost 100 years ― the last female superintendent was Louise Clark, who left the office in 1926.

Coscarelli, 52, who is backed by school labor unions and the Sonoma County Democratic Party, also said he was pleased.

“I know all three of us wished we could win last night and not have to move on,” he said. “But I’m happy that I made the top two.”

Calloway, 61, did not respond to interview requests, but released a brief statement.

“While a third place finish was not what I was hoping for, I wish the best to both Brad and Amie in the November election,” he said.

Current Sonoma County schools chief Steve Herrington congratulated Carter and Coscarelli on advancing to a runoff.

“Both Amie and Brad bring impressive yet distinct resumes and goals to the superintendent race, and I hope voters take the time to learn their personalities and plans for the office if they are elected,” Herrington said in a statement Wednesday.

Herrington has declined to endorse a candidate in the race.

The three-candidate race made for the most divided field in a Sonoma County superintendent election in over a decade ― one that was even less predictable for lack of an incumbent.

Herrington, who announced in October he would not seek reelection, ran unopposed each of the three times he was elected. He has held the position since 2011.

Looking ahead, both Carter and Coscarelli spoke about their goals to keep getting out into communities and meeting voters face-to-face.

“It’s just a matter of being visible, getting out to all the different parts of Sonoma County and really meeting people,” Coscarelli said.

“It’s going to be a lot of making sure I’m getting in front of voters and giving as many people as possible an opportunity to sit across from, me hear my story and ask tough questions,” Carter said.

California’s 58 county superintendents of schools are tasked with providing support, leadership and fiscal oversight of school districts — there are 40 in Sonoma County — as well as of their facilities and operations. The superintendents are elected in all but five counties.

