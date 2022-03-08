Cary Snowden of Boys & Girls Club named Sonoma County’s Woman of the Year

“Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma Valley will always rise up for the kids of this Valley. We were here yesterday, we are here today and we will be here tomorrow,” said board member Jay Rooke

Before being named Sonoma County’s Woman of the Year, the Club’s annual Fund-a-Need raised more than $400,000. Sweethearts the Schuhs put up a $100,000 contribution, which was match by at $50,000 donation from Gary and Marcia Nelson, longtime Club supporters. That doesn’t include the money raised at the silent auction, meaning the club could top half a million dollars.

The Boys and Girls Club of Sonoma Valley’s signature event returned in person on Saturday night. Dozens attended to the theme “Bohemian Rhapsody,” which was selected by 2022 Sweethearts Mike and Mary Schuh.

Citing her dogged commitment to local youth and her persistence in pivoting as needed during the pandemic, Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, named Cary Snowden, executive director of the Sonoma Valley Boys & Girls Club, as Sonoma County’s Woman of the Year on Saturday.

“Our community has benefited greatly from Cary’s leadership and her dedication to improving the lives of our young people,” Dodd said in a news statement. “She has truly fulfilled the mission of the Boys & Girls Clubs, which is to provide our children and teens with a safe environment to learn, grow and thrive. There’s nothing more important for our families and she’s done an excellent job. I’m proud to recognize her for her wonderful achievement.”

The honor is bestowed by Dodd to one woman in each of the counties he represents, part of a long-running California Senate tradition meant to honor impactful women in March, Women’s History Month.

Snowden had no idea the honor was coming; her team worked tirelessly to make sure she was surprised at the Club’s major fundraiser of the year.

“I had no idea,” a still shaken Snowden said Monday. She was quick to emphasis the work of her team. “I wouldn’t be here without my team and my board.”

Snowden stepped into her role in 2016, where she has worked to address the changing needs of our local youth. As each challenge of the last few years arose — fires, pandemic, political unrest — the Club tried to find the programs, services and support for its members. Most recently, the Club partnered with the service organization Petaluma Peoples Services, which is providing mental health care for teens.

“That was requested by our members, they were looking to talk in the pandemic,” Snowden said in a prior interview.

It was the attention to detail, and the fight to get kids what they needed, that made Snowden stand out, Dodd said. The team at the Club made sure Snowden had no idea the honor was coming.

Vice President of Development Michael Irvine coordinated the photography and the press, ensuring all the elements were in place.

“Even in that minute I didn’t get it,” she smiled, adding that it changed when she heard “Woman of the Year.”

Laughing, she said, “I looked at Michael (Irvine) and I said, ‘I’m gonna kill you.’”

Overwhelmed with emotion, she accepted the honor in front of a packed house. She was worried it might upstage the fundraiser’s Sweethearts, Mike and Mary Schuh, but they were said to be “thrilled” for Snowden’s success.

“My team and I have been working tirelessly since the fires in 2017 to respond to the ever-changing needs of our youth,” Snowden said in a release. “In addition to our foundational services with summer, athletic and after-school programs, we have been able to meet the increased need for academic support by expanding literacy programs and by providing mental health services for our young and most vulnerable population.

“All of these services are provided with no additional cost to our families, thanks to the support of our community, staff and the board. I’m humbled to be recognized and appreciate Sen. Dodd for all he does for our community and the state.”

Snowden also received the Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s National Service to Youth award in 2013 and 2019 and was nominated for BGCA's Professional of the Year award in 2014. Previously, Snowden served as program coordinator at Social Advocates for Youth in Santa Rosa, was a Wright School District counselor and worked as a program director at Child Protective Services.

Contact editor/publisher Emily Charrier at emily.charrier@sonomanews.com.