Casa Grande High School cancels classes due to loss of power, phone lines

Casa Grande High School in Petaluma canceled classes Thursday because it does not have power or phone lines.

In a Thursday message to parents and students, Principal Dan Ostermann said the Casa Grande Road school has electricians on site and it appears that it is a “significant issue that will not be resolved this morning.”

Osterman said it is more than likely classes will be made up during the week of April 3.

Updates about Friday classes will be shared soon, Ostermann said in the message.