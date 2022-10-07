Subscribe

Casa Grande High School receives bomb threat, school day to continue

SARA EDWARDS
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 7, 2022, 11:42AM
Case Grande High School in Petaluma is seeing heightened police presence Friday after receiving an anonymous bomb threat Thursday evening.

According to an email to parents sent out Thursday night by Petaluma City Schools Superintendent Matthew Harris, a bomb threat specific to Casa Grande High School was received at 9:43 p.m. No other school campus was mentioned or is involved in the threat.

Petaluma police officers and an administrative team from the district were on campus to secure the school before kids arrive as police work to assess and investigate the threat, Harris said. The regular school day and school activities were scheduled to continue as planned.

Police and school officials were not immediately available for further comment.

Sara Edwards is the business reporter for The Press Democrat. You can reach her at 707-521-5487 or sara.edwards@pressdemocrat.com. Follow her on Twitter @sedwards380.

