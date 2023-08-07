The official theme of Christina Bridges first year as principal of Casa Grande High School is “RIFE” – respect, integrity, safety and engagement.

“It is the fabric of everything we do this year,” the new principal said.

According to Bridges, that principle is built on a foundation of inclusiveness. It is a base that includes the school administration, staff, students and extends to the community.

“Collaborative leadership is very important to me,” Bridges said during an interview that included her three assistant principals – Luis Garza, Erica Noon and newcomer Katie Pisciotta.

Bridges replaces Dan Ostermann, who has moved to the Petaluma City Schools office as college career pathway coordinator.

She steps into the principal’s office after four years as assistant principal at Casa Grande. She knows the community well. Although born in Fiji, she grew up in the Petaluma and Cotati area and graduated high school from Ursuline High School in Santa Rosa. She earned her bachelor’s degree and teaching credential at Sonoma State University and her master’s degree and administrative services credential from San Francisco State. After working as an English and English-language development teacher at Petaluma High School, she taught four years at Novato High School before coming to Casa Grande.

She started as assistant at Casa Grande just as the school and the nation faced major disruptions during the COVID pandemic. “In a way, it was the best time to start because I had to use all my skills,” she said. “It was almost like a boot camp for administrators.”

With that experience behind her, Bridges looks forward to the first normal school year since the pandemic. “This is the first time we’ve had our full team,” she pointed out. “Bringing Katie (Pisciotta) on board just makes us better.”

Pisciotta served as an administrative intern before stepping into an assistant principal position.

Bridges said she doesn’t intend to make any major changes. “I learned under Dr. Ostermann. I know what his vision is. That won’t change,” she explained. “We don’t have to change a lot – a few adjustments and modifying a few things. I want to hear from everyone. That matters to me a lot.”

That means continued adherence to the Casa Grande High School Graduate Profile, a list of standards expected to be met by all Casa graduates. These include:

• Being broadly literate

• Being highly employable

• Being civically engaged

• Having a personal vision

• Being the architect of their own future

Those profile goals apply to all students – four-year college bound. junior college bound, trade school bound and work bound.

“It is important that every student feels comfortable here and feels like they belong here,” Bridges said. “It is important that we identify students who need individual support and see that they get the help they need.”

Being all-inclusive academically and as members of the school community is much easier to discuss as a goal than it is in the reality of almost 800 students, the most for any high school in the county.

One of the ways Casa Grande has addressed the large enrollment is by creating “small learning communities.” Juniors and seniors are placed in one of four “clusters” where teams of teachers work with students to concentrate on their areas of interest in both core and elective classes.

Creating an inclusive environment requires extra attention on students who are still learning English. Garza and teacher Jo Thinnes head up the school’s English Learners Advisory Committee.

The real key to engaging all students, according to Bridges, is retaining good teachers and that isn’t easy in today’s educational climate.

“Education needs for good people to come back,” said Noone. “We need to create an environment where teachers feel comfortable.”

It isn’t just teachers who are in short supply. “The biggest challenge in education is retaining quality teachers and classified employees,” agreed Bridges. “Students love teachers when the teachers love being here. If students believe that you care, they are going to push themselves.”

Bridges said quality teachers aren’t a problem with the current faculty at Casa Grande. “I am inspired and invigorated every time I go into a classroom,” she said. “There are great things happening all over campus.”

Students and faculty members plan to share their plans for the year with the community on Sept. 6 when the school holds a Casa Community Celebration prior to Back-to-School night. It is one of many community events Bridges is planning as a way to fold the larger population into the campus.

But for now, she is focused on welcoming students back to school on Aug. 16.

No major building projects took place, but students will return to a spruced-up campus after several repainting and repair projects were completed over the summer. Bridges plans to continue adding trees to the campus, a favorite project led by Ostermann.

Bridges and her staff are excited, but also aware that problems will occur.

“We do not have a place for violence and drugs on this campus,” she said. “Many times students resort to violence or drugs when they feel they are out of options. We will help, but our top priority is the safety of the students.”

Still, incidents are bound to occur and Bridges said she will be ready to meet the challenges.

“I thrive in chaos,” she said. “Nothing that happens here is going to distract me from doing my job.”

To say the new principal is excited about the school year is an understatement.

“I am grateful to the Petaluma Schools administration for putting us in this position, believing in us and entrusting us with the biggest school in Sonoma County,” she said.

“There is only one thing more exciting than the first day of school and that is the first football game of the season.”