In their conversations on Capitol Hill and elsewhere, Secret Service officials have emphasized the lack of evidence of either foreign involvement or compromised information, according to the people familiar with the conversations, who requested anonymity to reveal details. Instead, agency officials are saying the case amounts to a small group of employees who unwisely let down their guard when befriended by two men who appear to be fraudsters and wannabe cops, these people said.

Some former Secret Service agents, however, say the incident shows how easily someone could target agency staffers to obtain highly classified information about both the president's movements and national security. They said the agency needs to study what weaknesses in policy or training may have allowed the situation to happen - and how it went undiscovered by the agency for up to two years. The case was uncovered only after a postal inspector was investigating an unrelated alleged assault on a mail carrier at the apartment building, officials said.

"The physical protection of the president and vice president is crucial to the functioning of our democracy," said one former Obama-era agent, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to be candid about Secret Service vulnerabilities. "We have the first minority woman vice president. Both Biden and Harris are polarizing figures. Now we learn people who have access to ... [the White House], Harris and Biden can be duped?"

Prosecutors have emphasized their investigation is in an early stage as they work to understand the potential scope of the alleged scheme and the vulnerabilities it has created within the Secret Service, federal law enforcement and national security communities.

In a Sunday court filing urging the court to detain the two men, an assistant prosecutor to U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves wrote: "Each hour since their arrest, the Government learns more - and scarier - information about how Taherzadeh and Ali abused their fake authority."

On Tuesday, prosecutors told the court they are now investigating whether any bribery occurred with the offer of such valuable items.

"It concerns us, the types of devices and favors that were given, and whether any may have been bribes," said Assistant U.S. Attorney Joshua Rothstein. "As we mentioned, one of them protected the first lady. Others protected the White House and residence. When we have agents who may have been compromised, it causes grave concern for us."

Elizabeth Alexander, the communications director for the first lady, said the White House does not comment on ongoing investigations and referred questions about the incident to the Secret Service.

But she said in a statement, "The First Family has the utmost confidence in the USSS and is grateful to them every day for their service and efforts to keep them safe."

Helminski said he sees no obvious damage or danger to Biden and his family so far.

"I would agree it's not that big a deal, but only because it got stopped before it became a big deal, " he added.

Helminski and other former agents said several details of the case are particularly worrisome, including the alleged offers of iPhones, Ali's alleged intelligence claim and the Secret Service employees' apparent willingness to accept highly dubious claims from strangers.

"The iPhones in my opinion are most disturbing of the items. Portable, [they] can be turned on remotely or carry small explosive device," Helminski said. "The phones could capture vital information needed to cause intelligence harm to the president and the first family. This can be a serious security threat."

Former agents also said it was alarming that the Secret Service was in the dark about the alleged ruse and may have never learned about it if not for the separate postal investigation. Some suggested the agency consider increased screening of employees, with yearly polygraphs, as the FBI and military do for sensitive positions.

"The Secret Service's current safeguards are not enough," said the Obama-era agent. "No tripwires were activated here."

Currently, the Secret Service questions agents every five years to renew their top-secret security clearances. The questions are geared to spot problems, such as agents who may be leaking information or have financial or personal problems that make them vulnerable to blackmail. In one case, the agency discovered that a top supervisor on Obama's detail had been lying to the agency and hiding both long-standing and short-term sexual relationships he had with multiple foreign nationals. Officials only learned of the scope of his coverup after he failed a polygraph in a five-year security clearance update.

Lawyers for Taherzadeh and Ali say the two had no criminal scheme in mind and that prosecutors "have jumped to the wildest conspiracy theories possible over the most scant of evidence."

Defense lawyers told the court that immediately after the two men's arrests, prosecutors had suggested the government would not seek to detain them. But prosecutors changed their plans as the investigation proceeded. They subsequently claimed that Ali, a naturalized U.S. citizen, posed a risk of flight because of his past foreign travel. Ali has traveled at least twice to his native Pakistan, once to Egypt and once to Iraq, although the travel was not recent, Rothstein said.

Ali also traveled to Iran between July 2019 and January 2020, the prosecutor said, adding Friday that investigators sifting through search warrant returns had discovered overnight that the defendant also apparently obtained a Pakistan national identity card in 2019, available to its citizens who live abroad, Rothstein said.

However, prosecutors have backed away from what they now call an "unsubstantiated" allegation that Ali had claimed to one witness that he had connections to Pakistan's intelligence service, the ISI. Pakistan's embassy released a statement saying Ali has no such connection.

"We have never suggested he [Ali] got funds from anybody in Iran, nor ever suggested he got funds from Pakistan," Rothstein said Friday. "We have not even credited his statement [of ties to ISI]. But we do have to take his statement seriously, if he claimed to an individual he has a connection to a foreign intelligence service."

In court Monday, Michelle Peterson, Taherzadeh's defense lawyer, said that her client "is all over the internet" and made a half-joking remark about how little danger he poses.

"If there is any Secret Service agent or federal officer that could be fooled into believing he could be a federal agent at this point, we're in more trouble than that," she said.