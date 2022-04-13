Case of duped Secret Service agents called an alarming agency breach
WASHINGTON - Secret Service leaders are downplaying any risk to national security after four of its employees, including an agent assigned to protect first lady Jill Biden, were allegedly hoodwinked by two men impersonating federal agents and plying them with gifts, telling congressional committees and allies that the severity of the breach has been overblown by prosecutors and the media, according to people familiar with the conversations.
But several former Secret Service officials warn that the alleged infiltration of the elite protection agency reveals a major vulnerability extending well beyond this particular case. They said the revelations suggest that agents who had regular access to the White House and the Biden family - and who are supposed to be trained to spot scammers or spies seeking to ingratiate themselves - were either too greedy or gullible to question a dubious cover story.
"If you can compromise Secret Service personnel by cozying up to their agents and their uniformed officers, unwelcome sources can get to the president and the first family," said Jim Helminski, a retired agency executive and former leader of Joe Biden's vice-presidential detail.
The case is the latest in a string of embarrassing security breaches and incidents of misconduct involving the Secret Service over the past decade. The scandals have included agents getting drunk and hiring prostitutes on a trip to Cartagena, Colombia, in 2012; an incident in 2014 when a wounded veteran was able to jump the White House fence and get past dozens of armed Secret Service officers and into the executive mansion; and an officer investigated last year after posting comments on Facebook in which she accused lawmakers who formalized President Joe Biden's win of treason..
According to federal prosecutors, Arian Taherzadeh, 40, and Haider Ali, 35, posed as Department of Homeland Security agents and offered two agents and two officers with the Secret Service, as well as one DHS officer, a string of gifts beginning at least in February 2021 and possibly as early as February 2020. The gifts that prosecutors say were accepted included iPhones, surveillance systems, a drone, a flat-screen television, a case for storing an assault rifle, a generator, law enforcement paraphernalia and use of what Taherzadeh characterized as a government vehicle.
The FBI also said the two Secret Service uniformed officers accepted free $40,000-a-year rental apartments from Taherzadeh for about a year in The Crossing, a luxury Navy Yard apartment complex where the two suspects are alleged to have had unusual control over several apartments and where they had set up surveillance. One of the officers told investigators that Taherzadeh claimed DHS had approved extra rooms as part of his operations that the officer could live in free; the other said Taherzadeh claimed another federal law enforcement officer was living rent-free.
The FBI said searches conducted at the building last week found a stash of police weapons, access codes to federal agents' homes and equipment to create Personal Identification Verification cards that if programmed correctly can be used to access sensitive law enforcement computers. One witness also told authorities that Ali claimed to have ties to Pakistan's intelligence service, prosecutors said, though officials say they have not found evidence confirming such a claim.
Both men, who are charged with impersonating a federal law enforcement official, have denied any ill intent. Taherzadeh said he had "no intention of compromising any federal agent" and had provided them lavish gifts out of a "desire for friendship," while Ali said he had gotten carried away in a ruse he did not fully understand, according to documents filed in federal court Monday.
Prosecutors also revealed in court Tuesday that an internal Secret Service investigation inadvertently tipped off Taherzadeh to the ongoing criminal probe before the suspects were arrested, prompting the FBI and prosecutors to rush to get an arrest warrant last week.
A spokesperson for the Secret Service said in a statement the agency has found no damage to national security but takes the actions of the employees involved "extremely seriously." All four are on administrative leave and their security clearances have been temporarily suspended pending the investigation.
"The U.S. Secret Service is taking this matter extremely seriously and conducting an in-depth, methodical review of all aspects of this incident," Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said. "Although this is an ongoing investigation, we have found no evidence of any adverse security impacts or improper access to sensitive information, systems or protected locations at this time. We continue to work closely with the FBI and the U.S. Attorney's Office on the criminal investigation and prosecution of the Defendants."
