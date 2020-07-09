Cases and hospitalizations are up in California. Will the death toll follow?

Coronavirus cases are spiking to record levels and hospitals are filling up around California, but the death toll has remained relatively stable, even declined slightly, over the past two months.

In mid-June COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations began a sharp climb. They are up roughly 50% over the past two weeks. Meanwhile, deaths have been flat since late April. The average number of deaths across 14 days was 62 on Tuesday, 67 a month ago and 77 two months ago.

While the mortality data is encouraging, Gov. Gavin Newsom said at a press briefing this week it's too early to know if this is a long-term trend as the death toll is a "lagging indictor."

In a COVID-19 surge, cases initially escalate and then it takes time for infected patients to develop illness that severe enough to require hospitalization. More time passes before acute infections result in death.

The state has seen the rise in cases and hospitalizations: Will a significant increase in deaths follow?

Newsom shared with caution that as the state increases testing, the cohort of individuals testing positive is "getting younger and younger" and as a result they are less likely to die from the illness.

"And so that cohort 18 to 34, 34 to 49 year olds, when you stack those together you’re looking at majority of the new cases," Newsom said. "And so a lot of these younger folks may be coming into hospitals, but with not as acute needs as what we were seeing in the past."

An analysis by the LA Times of new cases supported the governor's statement, finding that in in March, about half of California’s new infections were detected in people ages 18 to 49 and in June that share has gone up to nearly 62% and so far in July it has gone up to 65%.

What's more, the governor noted the state is seeing "stabilization" in residential facilities for adults, skilled nursing facilities, and veterans' homes.

"And all of that narrows I think to where we are in terms of presentation of this data and hopes and expectations in some respects that the mortality rate may be more modest than what we’ve seen in the past," Newsom said.

Experts are studying the data and looking for answers. UCSF professor of epidemiology Dr. George Rutherford said there are three potential explanations for the flat death rate. One, there’s a lag, and deaths will eventually start to go up in parallel with cases, though Rutherford said, "This should have already happened."

A second theory is that medical care has gotten a lot better and hospitalized patients are living longer. But he most likely explanation is that "the cases are younger with fewer underlying conditions," said Rutherford, who is the head of the division of infectious disease and global epidemiology at UCSF.

Some experts are less hopeful, and Dr. John Swartzberg, a UC Berkeley professor of infectious disease, said he expects the mortality rate will increase in coming days and weeks. Swartzberg said when the data on the new people testing positive showed a younger demographic he we was hopeful the hospitalizations wouldn't also increase. But now that hospital beds are filling up, he suspects deaths will follow.

"I'll be surprised if you and I are talking in a week or two and we haven't seen an increased number of deaths," said Swartzberg. "You have to be very sick to be hospitalized for COVID. If we're admitting more and more seriously ill people to a hospital, a certain percentage of those are going to die."

While Swartzberg added that he expected to see a rise in the death rate "right about now" he said there could be a delay as hospitals are getting better "at keeping people alive for longer."

"But that's just speculation," he said. "I can't think of a scenario where we won't see more deaths given the hospitalizations have gone up. If you look at the data, the people in ICUs are going up too. These are sick people."

