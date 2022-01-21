Subscribe

Cash-strapped west county high school district will pay big to dismiss superintendent

KAYLEE TORNAY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 20, 2022, 6:57PM
Updated 1 hour ago

The West Sonoma County Union High School District was already ensnared in financial troubles when Toni Beal stepped in as superintendent in 2018.

During the most recent year and a half of her tenure, those financial woes mounted in the form of a $1.2 million budget deficit that led to the contentious consolidation and “rebranding” of the district’s two marquee high schools, Analy and El Molino.

The rebranding failed, the financial problems are still there, and the ensuing tumult appears to have cost Beal her job.

On Wednesday night, the school board voted unanimously to oust Beal, buy out her contract and place her on administrative leave for 45 days until termination.

The move could cost the district as much as $218,000, according to Beal’s lawyer ― a steep bill for a school district that continues to face a looming structural deficit in the coming years, even after the controversial consolidation.

"We did not make this decision lightly,“ said Board President Patrick Nagle in a statement following the vote in closed session. ”And we believe that this leadership change will help us create the climate necessary to end the disruptive and divisive activities that are inhibiting our school community from coming together and moving forward with a shared commitment and focus for students.“

Nagle said the vote was unanimous among all four trustees present. Trustee Angie Lewis was absent.

Beal, who was also absent for the rest of the school board meeting, said in a text message shortly after the announcement she was “obviously surprised” by the decision.

She defended herself Wednesday in a press release issued jointly with Paul Boylan, a lawyer who said he had been representing the superintendent over the past several weeks in talks with district counsel.

“Everything I did was per Board approval and instruction,” Beal said. “When they voted to ‘rebrand’ and rename the high school after the vote to consolidate, I did. When they decided to pause the ‘rebranding’ and use a bridge name, I did that, too. Everything I did was for the benefit of all of our students, no matter where they live, and to bring our community together.

“I did it working collaboratively with everyone, not just one interest group,” Beal said. “I don’t know what more I could have done to do my job the best I could given the circumstances.”

The consolidation and rebranding, brought on because of declining enrollment at the two high schools has been an almost constant source of tension since it was announced. Some alums of the former Analy High said they felt their past was being erased, while students who had coalesced under the new banner of West County High staged walkouts twice to protest the decision to undo the rebrand.

Community members and school staff who spoke with The Press Democrat Thursday expressed mixed opinions about Beal’s firing.

To some, Beal’s departure seemed inevitable or good. Others said they felt the board’s termination of her contract was an attempt to divert attention from its own role in the turmoil around consolidation and rebranding the former Analy and El Molino high schools into a single West County High.

“It’s just another crazy, crazy decision made from a totally dysfunctional board,” said Jessalee Mills, a Forestville resident and a vocal critic of the consolidation decision.

“(The board and Beal) were all in this together,” Mills said. “A lot of us wanted (Beal) gone, but we don’t just want her gone. We want the majority of the board gone.”

Greg Jacobs, a retired prosecutor and Analy class of ‘66 graduate, said he thought dismissing Beal was “absolutely necessary” in order for the school district to move forward.

“Consolidation was mishandled just like the rebranding process,” he said. “Very exclusive, shortsighted actions were taken on her part that did not involve the board initially for quite a while, and I think that’s where it all went to pieces.”

Robin Leone, parent of a West County High School senior, spoke in the public comment portion of Wednesday night’s board meeting in defense of Beal’s leadership.

“She is not the one that was causing the divisiveness in this community,” Leone said. “That lands squarely on the shoulders of the four board members here tonight. She may not have been perfect, but she had the best interests of the students at heart.”

The board had met in closed session during two other special meetings in the three weeks prior to Wednesday’s announcement. Those meetings, which cited government code, were held to discuss a public employee’s discipline, dismissal or release.

Boylan contacted a Press Democrat reporter Thursday on behalf of Beal. He said he had been representing the superintendent pro bono, to try to mitigate what he described as “hostility” from the board toward Beal.

“I was brought in because Toni believed the board wanted her to leave and was putting pressure on her to resign, and wanted there to be a discussion,” he said. “They knew what their (contractual) options were, and they were in a tremendous hurry to remove Toni from the equation.”

In an interview with The Press Democrat, Nagle disputed the notion that the board had been pressuring Beal to resign. He declined to elaborate, citing the confidentiality of personnel processes.

“I don’t believe that’s factually correct,” he said. “I’m not going to add any more to that.”

Beal was immediately locked out of her computer Wednesday night, Boylan said. She had offered to serve as interim superintendent during the mandated 45-day notice period before early termination of her contract, Boylan said, but the board opted to place her on paid leave.

“I thought it was best to make a clean break,” Nagle said. “And not to have a lame duck superintendent.”

In the meantime, the board secured the services of a retired superintendent, Donald Evans, who will serve part-time while the board searches for an interim superintendent to finish out the school year, Nagle said.

The district procured Evans’ service through a service provided by a legal firm it has retained; Nagle said Evans has not signed a contract with the district. Instead, Evans will be paid an hourly rate of $150, with no additional benefits, Nagle said.

“Dr. Evans is a very process-oriented gentleman,” he said. "He takes on tasks and has a good process. I really felt that’s something we could use at this time.“

Evans will fill the superintendent role just as the district begins contract negotiations with its labor groups. Lily Smedshammer, president of the West Sonoma County Teachers Association, said she was glad Evans has several years of experience as a superintendent to bring into that process.

Still, she questions how smoothly negotiations might go with a newcomer to the district, who also may not be staying long.

“We have had such a rocky relationship with the district office in this district,” Smedshammer said. “It’s hard to trust someone coming from the outside to know the hard work we’ve done and the progress we’ve made.”

The teachers contract is in need of significant updates, she said, including language that still refers to the El Molino and Analy campuses.

On the other hand, “I really feel like if the board is comfortable paying out the superintendent’s contract, maybe there is hope that there’s room in the budget to give us a substantial wage increase,” Smedshammer said.

Beal had communicated earlier in the year that the district was preparing to cut at least 25 sections from the course schedule for next year due to the ongoing deficit, Smedshammer said.

The district is bound to pay Beal around $218,734 to buy out her contract, according to Boylan ― that includes both 13 and a half months of pay, and three months of health benefits.

Those terms were set when the board allowed Beal’s contract to automatically renew last May.

Boylan said he was “amazed” the district didn’t make more of an effort to negotiate.

“In all my 32 years of negotiating separation agreements for both private and public clients, I’ve never seen an employer actually increase the value of a contractual buyout provision by extending a contract, allowing an automatic raise to happen, and then failing to give sufficient notice,” he said. “I’m going to be telling stories about this for years.”

You can reach Staff Writer Kaylee Tornay at 707-521-5250 or kaylee.tornay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ka_tornay.

Kaylee Tornay

Education, The Press Democrat

Learning is a transformative experience. Beyond that, it’s a right, under the law, for every child in this country. But we also look to local schools to do much more than teach children; they are tasked with feeding them, socializing them and offering skills in leadership and civics. My job is to help you make sense of K-12 education in Sonoma County and beyond.  

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette