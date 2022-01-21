Cash-strapped west county high school district will pay big to dismiss superintendent

The West Sonoma County Union High School District was already ensnared in financial troubles when Toni Beal stepped in as superintendent in 2018.

During the most recent year and a half of her tenure, those financial woes mounted in the form of a $1.2 million budget deficit that led to the contentious consolidation and “rebranding” of the district’s two marquee high schools, Analy and El Molino.

The rebranding failed, the financial problems are still there, and the ensuing tumult appears to have cost Beal her job.

On Wednesday night, the school board voted unanimously to oust Beal, buy out her contract and place her on administrative leave for 45 days until termination.

The move could cost the district as much as $218,000, according to Beal’s lawyer ― a steep bill for a school district that continues to face a looming structural deficit in the coming years, even after the controversial consolidation.

"We did not make this decision lightly,“ said Board President Patrick Nagle in a statement following the vote in closed session. ”And we believe that this leadership change will help us create the climate necessary to end the disruptive and divisive activities that are inhibiting our school community from coming together and moving forward with a shared commitment and focus for students.“

Nagle said the vote was unanimous among all four trustees present. Trustee Angie Lewis was absent.

Beal, who was also absent for the rest of the school board meeting, said in a text message shortly after the announcement she was “obviously surprised” by the decision.

She defended herself Wednesday in a press release issued jointly with Paul Boylan, a lawyer who said he had been representing the superintendent over the past several weeks in talks with district counsel.

“Everything I did was per Board approval and instruction,” Beal said. “When they voted to ‘rebrand’ and rename the high school after the vote to consolidate, I did. When they decided to pause the ‘rebranding’ and use a bridge name, I did that, too. Everything I did was for the benefit of all of our students, no matter where they live, and to bring our community together.

“I did it working collaboratively with everyone, not just one interest group,” Beal said. “I don’t know what more I could have done to do my job the best I could given the circumstances.”

The consolidation and rebranding, brought on because of declining enrollment at the two high schools has been an almost constant source of tension since it was announced. Some alums of the former Analy High said they felt their past was being erased, while students who had coalesced under the new banner of West County High staged walkouts twice to protest the decision to undo the rebrand.

Community members and school staff who spoke with The Press Democrat Thursday expressed mixed opinions about Beal’s firing.

To some, Beal’s departure seemed inevitable or good. Others said they felt the board’s termination of her contract was an attempt to divert attention from its own role in the turmoil around consolidation and rebranding the former Analy and El Molino high schools into a single West County High.

“It’s just another crazy, crazy decision made from a totally dysfunctional board,” said Jessalee Mills, a Forestville resident and a vocal critic of the consolidation decision.

“(The board and Beal) were all in this together,” Mills said. “A lot of us wanted (Beal) gone, but we don’t just want her gone. We want the majority of the board gone.”

Greg Jacobs, a retired prosecutor and Analy class of ‘66 graduate, said he thought dismissing Beal was “absolutely necessary” in order for the school district to move forward.

“Consolidation was mishandled just like the rebranding process,” he said. “Very exclusive, shortsighted actions were taken on her part that did not involve the board initially for quite a while, and I think that’s where it all went to pieces.”

Robin Leone, parent of a West County High School senior, spoke in the public comment portion of Wednesday night’s board meeting in defense of Beal’s leadership.

“She is not the one that was causing the divisiveness in this community,” Leone said. “That lands squarely on the shoulders of the four board members here tonight. She may not have been perfect, but she had the best interests of the students at heart.”

The board had met in closed session during two other special meetings in the three weeks prior to Wednesday’s announcement. Those meetings, which cited government code, were held to discuss a public employee’s discipline, dismissal or release.