Casini Ranch campground rises to meet coronavirus challenge

The Vietnam War. Disco. Big hair. The ’90s dot-com boom. Years of floods along the Russian River.

Dozens of milestone events and experiences have occurred since the Casini Ranch & Family Campground opened in 1967, but none of them has challenged the 54-year-old family-owned business near the Sonoma County coast quite like the coronavirus pandemic.

First, the place shut down. After reopening in June, the campground had to change protocols to require face coverings and social distancing. It also shut down playgrounds, which have remained closed. Toward the end of last year, just when the place was hitting a new stride, it had to slow down again for a few weeks like many other businesses across the county. Now it’s open again and bookings are up.

Owner Andy Casini, who represents the fifth generation of the family that has owned the land in Duncans Mills for decades, said the past year has been a roller coaster for sure.

“We’ve been open on and off, just doing whatever we can whenever we can do it,” he said. “It’s been a struggle — there’s never been a year like this one in terms of disruption— but we’re trying our best to get through this like everyone else and come out the other side.”

Storied past

The Casini family certainly knows a thing or two about longevity.

Andy Casini’s great grandfather and grandfather bought the property when it was a dairy, and his grandfather converted it into a campground when he realized people would pay to spend the night while fishing the Russian River.

Over the years, Casini Ranch grew to include formal amenities such as cabins, RV sites, restrooms, playgrounds and an activity program.

In recent years, it has become one of the most popular family destinations near the Sonoma Coast.

Andy Casini said the campground’s growth mindset explains how it has stayed nimble during the COVID-19 pandemic. Like most tourism businesses across the country, the campground closed last March and was pretty much shut down until June. As things opened back up, as travelers realized camping was a reliable and safe way to travel, demand picked up.

Casini Ranch put up new signs reminding people to wear masks and keep distance. It instituted new policies that build in 48 hours between cabin bookings to minimize health risks. It limited the number of people who could be in the general store at a time. With these new precautions in place, Andy Casini said business was steady through the summer, and that bookings continued through the fall with families using the campground WiFi and doing virtual learning from the road.

“We were actually up 25% to 50% in October and November,” he said. “We feel very lucky. We went through some tough times, but we’re still here. We’re still alive.”

Of course, the campground had to temporarily close again during the holiday shutdown — they lost more than 260 reservations overall — but has ramped up bookings since the local tourism industry reopened last month. Today, with many state park campgrounds closed or open with limited capacity, Casini Ranch’s offerings represent the largest number of camping options on the coast.

The trend has even caught the attention of local tourism officials.

Claudia Vecchio, CEO of Sonoma County Tourism, said, “visitors are seeking to rejuvenate and enjoy the outdoors in our wide-open spaces, and Casini Ranch as one of our oldest family-owned campgrounds is a great example for a safe, socially distanced place.”

Loyal fans

Travelers and locals alike certainly are happy that Casini Ranch is open for business.

Jerry Lamphiear and his wife recently drove their 33-foot RV from their home in Fairfield to meet up with two other groups of friends and family for a multi-night camping excursion.

On Tuesday night, the group sat together, each party roughly 6 feet apart, drinking adult beverages, enjoying the waning moments of sunlight, and joking about the unique effort it took to find a place they all could convene.

“These guys are open, state parks are not,” Lamphiear said. “This is a great spot because there’s plenty of room to spread out and it’s a short drive from the coast, where we can explore every day.”

On the other side of the campground, Jim Smith was walking his cat, Pumpkin, on an 8-foot leash.

Smith said he was visiting from southern Michigan near Kalamazoo, and that he and his wife (and their intrepid orange-and-white cat) had been traveling since the summer. The trio was expecting to wrap a 28-day stay at Casini and drive their 36-foot fifth-wheel trailer toward Lassen Volcanic National Park at some point before the end of the month.

“We called 20 different places before finding this place,” Smith quipped. “That’s how it’s been every time we’ve moved locations during the pandemic. There are places open during all this. You just have put in the effort to find them.”

Not all of the recent guests at Casini Ranch come from so far afield — Marian Smith and her husband William (no relation to Jim) regularly bring their 40-foot fifth-wheel from their home in Fulton.

Marian Smith said the duo makes a point of camping to feel like they’re getting away from home.

“We cross that bridge and it’s like we’re going to our second home,” she quipped, noting that they are known around the campground for their dogs, a pack of four Dachshunds. “Leaving the routine, getting gout in the fresh air, going to a place that’s familiar but always different depending on who’s there really keeps things fun.”

What’s next

Looking forward, Andy Casini said he and his team are preparing additional measures to make the campground even more Covid-safe for the rest of the years.

First on the list: A new contactless reservation system dubbed Campspot through which guests can pay and sign all necessary paperwork electronically through DocuSign. Andy Casini said this new technology should be in place by the end of next month and will streamline registration and check-out.

Of course, it also will eliminate the need for guests to touch pens.

“With the new system guests can sign everything on computers or phones before they even get here,” he said. “We were sanitizing pens, but this is even safer. It’s more efficient, too.”

Other changes over the next few months will be contingent upon county rules and restrictions. As these restrictions loosen a bit, Andy Casini said the campground will work toward reinstating activities such as art for families visiting with kids.

He added that the campground hopes to reopen playgrounds over the next few weeks as well.

“I don’t know if we’ll go back to the same (normal) we had before, but it’ll be nice to get everything going again,” he said.