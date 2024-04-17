Sonoma County Fire District firefighters and Sonoma County Animal Services control officers had to fish out an orange tabby cat that got stuck in a chimney at the Little School House day care center in Santa Rosa’s Larkfield neighborhood.

Preschool director Lisa Steindorf said she was alerted to the cat’s predicament after a couple of students heard strange sounds Tuesday as they were settling down for their afternoon nap.

"I don't know how it got up there," Steindorf said. "What made him jump up there, I have no idea." “The cat’s OK and the kids found it very interesting.”

It took about 15 minutes for the feline to be freed after which it ran off to live out its remaining eight lives.

Kent Porter and Sara Edwards contributed to this story.