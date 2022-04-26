Catalytic converter theft leads to chase, damaged airport gates

Santa Rosa police arrested three Richmond residents early Tuesday after a catalytic converter theft led to a pursuit that caused $16,000 damage at the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport.

The suspects were identified as Armando Diaz, 32; Roserio Martinez, 31; and Joseph Delatorre, 33, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Diaz was arrested on suspicion of evading police, vandalism, conspiracy, vehicle tampering and possessing burglary tools, a deadly weapon and stolen property.

Martinez and Delatorre were each arrested on suspicion of vandalism, vehicle tampering, conspiracy and possessing burglary tools, stolen property and methamphetamine.

A catalytic converter beneath the carriage of a modern car. (Shutterstock)

Just after midnight, early Tuesday, police officers were in the area of Santa Rosa Avenue and Baker Avenue when they were advised of a catalytic converter theft taking place nearby.

They got to the scene just as the suspects drove off. The officers tried to pull them over but the driver fled onto northbound Highway 101, according to the Police Department.

Officers chased the vehicle, which reached speeds of 100 mph, police said.

The suspects exited the freeway at Shiloh Road, which is about 10 miles north of where the chase began. They drove though the Larkfield area before turning onto westbound Airport Boulevard.

They went through the airport parking lot and “intentionally” drove through a pair of mechanical gate arms, according to the Police Department.

Officers took the suspects into custody after they stopped in a parking lot south of the airport.

The catalytic converter and burglary tools were found during a search of the vehicle, police said.

The thefts of catalytic converters has become a significant issue for Sonoma County law enforcement in recent years.

The parts are valuable because they contain precious metals, and thieves can remove them with relative ease, according to law enforcement officials.

They also don’t usually have identifying serial numbers that can be used to trace them back to the vehicle of origin.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi