‘Catastrophic staffing shortage’: Tehama County sheriff to suspend daytime patrols

TEHAMA COUNTY — A Northern California sheriff’s office plans to suspend daytime patrols starting this week, citing “a catastrophic staffing shortage” throughout the agency.

The Tehama County Sheriff’s Office announced the suspension — which will start Sunday — in a news release stating that over the last several years there have been “difficulties with recruitment and retention of employees, which has been directly linked to pay disparities.”

Recent shortages led the Sheriff’s Office to reassign deputies from the operations division to fill vacancies within the courts and jail facility, leaving them “with insufficient staff to sustain 24-hour patrol services.”

Sheriff’s deputies in the county, which sits about 120 miles north of Sacramento, will maintain nighttime patrols. Deputies assigned night shift patrols “will triage and respond to the open, non-emergency calls for service that come in throughout the day,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The California Highway Patrol will respond to life-threatening emergencies during the hours that the Sheriff’s Office is unable to provide patrol services, according to last week’s announcement. It is unclear when daytime patrols will return.

The county has an estimated population of more than 65,000 and covers almost 3,000 square miles, according to census data. Largely rural, about the size of Rhode Island and Delaware combined, Tehama County stretches from the Sacramento Valley east to the Sierra Nevada.

“It’s a heartbreaking decision to have to shut down our patrol services during those hours,” said Sheriff’s Lt. Rob Bakken. “By nature, we want to make it work, and we’ve put a Band-Aid on things for the last few years, trying to shuffle staffing around. ... We just finally got to a point where there were just not enough employees to keep it going anymore.”

Earlier this year, due to similar staffing issues, the office had to shut down its dispatch center and contract with the city of Red Bluff’s police department to provide dispatch services for at least a couple of months, Bakken said.

The Sheriff’s Office is supposed to have about 120 total employees, including support, dispatch, patrol and corrections, Bakken said, adding that the office is about 32 positions short.

The jail and investigation units are more than 50% understaffed and patrol is “significantly understaffed,” Bakken said. Over the last year and a half, he added, they’ve lost at least 13 employees from jails and five or more between investigations and patrol.

“The problem right now is that there are very few people who are looking to go into law enforcement, more specifically corrections,” said Bakken, who has been with the Sheriff’s office for about 22 years. “Being that we are the lower paid in the area, we can’t compete for the very few possible applicants that are out there.”

The Tehama County Deputy Sheriff’s Association placed the blame squarely on the county’s Board of Supervisors in an angry Facebook post.

“We have spoken [to] the board for several years and warned them that staffing levels are too low,” the post read. “Rather than take swift and decisive action, they have delayed and allowed too many good employees to leave.”

The five-member board pushed back in a statement last week, stating that the county has responded with steep wage increases in order to retain and attract personnel. Deputy sheriffs have received pay increases totaling 41.8% over the last five years, including a 22.8% increase approved by the board on Nov. 8.

The board said it had directed county staff to begin a compensation study in September 2021. Before the study, base pay for deputy sheriffs topped out at $5,593 per month, according to the board. That will now increase to $6,871 per month. For a correctional deputy, that will increase from $4,947 to $5,326 per month.

The pay study “now brings salaries into equilibrium across all county departments and into competitive range with competitor counties,” the board said in its statement.

“Over many years, the county has seen a lack of day patrol due to court hearings, illnesses, vacations, injuries and various other reasons. A lack of day patrol is not new, especially in today’s environment where it is very tough to be a deputy or correctional officer,” the statement read.

It continued by criticizing the Sheriff’s Office for the message it sent to the public: “What is new is a willingness to publicize this structural weakness to criminals right before the holiday season and declare open season on our law-abiding residents and visitors.”