Hania Nazario, 5, a kindergartner at Cesar Chavez Language Academy, does her homework at home in Santa Rosa on Friday, November 5, 2021. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

Catching up: Sonoma County students’ return to school clouded by pandemic setbacks

KAYLEE TORNAY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 10, 2022, 1:21PM
Updated 47 minutes ago

The floor of Jen Grady’s classroom at Mattie Washburn Elementary School in Windsor was shaking ever so slightly.

On the plush grid of her multicolored carpet, 10 pairs of feet landed with rhythmic muffled thuds. As the first-graders hopped, they sounded out the letter “r,” a tricky consonant for many 6- and 7-year-olds.

But the movement, mimicking a rabbit, held a clue, Grady reminded them. “It’s a developmental thing,” she explains. “They want to say, ‘er.’”

As a reading intervention specialist who has spent 19 years at the K-2 campus, Grady’s job is to help struggling students meet California grade-level standards in reading and writing. This year, that work — as it has been for many teachers across Sonoma County — has been an unsettling game of catch-up.

“We struggled choosing who was going to get the spots” in her classroom, Grady said. “Because so many of them needed it. Because so many of them are behind.”

The return of nearly all of Sonoma County’s 66,450 public school students to classrooms in August was hailed as a pandemic milestone. As a group, they had been stuck at home and consigned mostly to online instruction since March 2020. The time away for most was far longer than most of their Bay Area peers — the result of stubbornly high local COVID case rates and local public health guidelines that were among the most conservative in the state.

“...we don’t know (all) the impacts this pandemic has had.” “I don’t think we’ll know until our kids, if they’re fortunate enough, go to college, what type of anxiety they’ll have or how they’ll view the world.”

Now, more than halfway through their first school year back, educators know more about the steep toll of the pandemic: 2021 graduation rates, year-end and interim assessments and student surveys offer new insight. Still, the early snapshots have not answered larger questions about the fallout for a generation of children.

In Sonoma County, the pandemic compounded academic woes from repeated disasters — wildfires, floods, and power outages — that have canceled weeks of instruction across many school districts since 2017. COVID has further challenged school workforces already stretched by turnover.

The pandemic’s impact has been far from even. Some of the hardest hit communities include Latino students and those from lower-income families, those with parents who have no work-from-home option, foster and homeless youth, and students with disabilities, local and state data show.

Teacher Jen Grady has her class hop like rabbits while teaching them the letter R in her reading intervention class at Mattie Washburn Elementary School in Windsor on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
“Some of the struggles are those that would have always existed,” said Kitu Jhawar-Terris, a veteran therapist who oversees a local team of school-based counselors. “But now we’re turning the lens, focusing (on) and understanding more of what challenges and struggles students are experiencing.”

Signs of trouble — academic and behavioral — have been different this year: Students and educators describe eerily silent classrooms filled with children hesitant to speak up; first- and second-graders who struggle to hold a pencil correctly; and, on many campuses, a marked increase in referrals to the principal’s office.

Parents of young children fret about the setback in foundational learning, while older students worry about having less time to make up learning loss.

Teacher Jen Grady uses a game to teach students blended word sounds in her reading intervention class at Mattie Washburn Elementary School in Windsor on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
“I think, historically, the kids that did OK are going to continue to do OK,” said Rhianna Casesa, a professor in Sonoma State University’s elementary education department. “The kids that historically didn’t do OK even pre-pandemic — so, you know, our students of color, our emergent bilinguals, our students from low socioeconomic backgrounds — they will continue to not be OK.”

Silent classrooms, missing students

For the first few months of the year, Jeanelle Payne was unsettled by the silence in her history classes at Montgomery High School. Students talked little, if at all. She asked fellow teachers if they were experiencing the same thing.

They were, said Payne, a 17-year classroom veteran. Students were struggling to break down large assignments into small tasks or were not working well with partners or groups. Many teens were reluctant to participate in class discussions.

Addressing the issues

Now perhaps more than ever, school leaders have prioritized behavioral health and emotional support initiatives to help with student wellness. Sonoma County’s 96 public school and charter districts were allocated $228.4 million in pandemic-related aid to bring those plans to life.

Here are a few examples of ways schools are working to identify and address students’ mental and behavioral needs:

•In Petaluma schools, COVID money is paying for teacher training, to deal with students’ social emotional needs and engage their families. The training is just one part of a total $2.2 million geared toward support strategies for learning loss

•Officials in the Windsor Unified School District allocated nearly $400,000 to professional development on social emotional learning

•Santa Rosa in the fall deployed a new social emotional assessment tool called Pandora, to gather information from its students on their social emotional awareness and needs. District staff were set to begin to examine that data in November and December.

•Several districts have launched afterschool tutoring in math and English, often with a particular eye toward English language learners, students from low-income households and foster youth.

•Many have also boosted their credit recovery options to help secondary students who failed courses during distance learning stay on track to graduate.

Plans to support students with pandemic-related issues, Trunnell said, need to have a perspective extending beyond even this school year. Schools have through September 2024 to spend the last of their federal COVID dollars.

“We know that the shift won’t happen overnight,” she said.

But additional monies are also proving to be a limited solution for issue playing out every day in classrooms.

In keeping with a national trend, local schools are dealing with difficulties offering pay and benefits competitive enough to attract the staff who can bring .

Every district this fall has struggled to fill substitute teaching positions, with as many as 25 posts going unfilled per day in Santa Rosa, and 10% countywide?,.

Some districts have used COVID funds to boost pay offerings.

That has improved a bit, and students have begun to open up and interact more. But still, it’s as if some of her students “fell into their screens and they haven’t come out yet,” she said.

Students feel the differences, too. For Daniel Garcia, a junior at Roseland University Prep, the contrast with his freshman year was night and day.

“Now that we’re back in school … nobody says anything,” he noted.

The educational upheaval began well before the pandemic.

In 2017, when, a few weeks into the school year, a historic firestorm tore through the North Bay, burning several campuses and 5,300 Sonoma County homes, displacing thousands of families and killing 40 people. More fires, inescapable smoke, destructive floods and debilitating power shut-offs and outages have added to the tally of missed days.

Students in Santa Rosa, the north county and the west county have missed the most instruction in the past five years, according to data from the Sonoma County Office of Education.

English language development teacher Elizabeth Olah works with a group of second-graders at Mattie Washburn Elementary School in Windsor on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
Geyserville Unified School District closed for 33 days between fall 2017 and November 2021. Guerneville School District closed for 32 days, followed by Santa Rosa City Schools and Kenwood School District, both at 31 days. Mark West Union, Piner-Olivet Union, and Rincon Valley Union School District all closed for 25 days.

“We’ve been here before, especially in Sonoma County,” Payne said. “So, on the one hand, yes, I’ve led students through trauma before.”

But to hear local students, teachers and mental health professionals tell it, the pandemic has traumatized students on a different scale. Hania Nazario, a kindergarten student at Cesar Chavez Language Academy in Santa Rosa, missed only a month of day care at the start of the pandemic. She returned, but with only four other children. When she started kindergarten last August at Cesar Chavez, she was overwhelmed and withdrawn, say her parents, Xavier and Karolina Nazario.

“The first few days were rough,” Karolina said. “She said it looked like there were a hundred backpacks outside and that was very scary.”

Xavier and Karolina Nazario with their daughters Zosia, 9, and Hania, 5. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
Stephanie Manieri, programs director for Latino Service Providers, a nonprofit serving the county’s Latino residents, described strain among teenagers she works with in the Youth Promotores program.

“I’m seeing symptoms of burnout, and I don’t use that term loosely,” said Manieri, an elected board trustee for Santa Rosa City Schools. “They’re really tired and exhausted and unmotivated, and it’s not because they’re receiving no support. It’s just because they haven’t had a proper break, and they haven’t had stability in such a long time.”

Jhawar-Terris, the therapist, said she and members of the school mental health team she oversees with nonprofit Social Advocates for Youth are treating students struggling with the effects of isolation.

“Those students who were really excited to go back to school are now experiencing some of that social isolation, even though they’re around friends; they’re around other people,” she said. “They almost have to relearn how to maintain those friendships in person.”

Face masks required in the classroom can also make it harder for people on campus to connect.

“Sometimes when somebody is talking, their voice is low and muffled by their mask, and it makes it really hard to hear,” Garcia said.

“It’s also hard with the masks to read faces,” Payne added. “Does this blank stare mean, ‘I don’t understand. Can you ask it in a different way?’ or, ‘I’m physically here, but mentally I’m somewhere else and I don’t care about this’?”

California’s statewide school mask mandate expires Saturday , leaving districts to make their own decisions about whether to require them. Most have indicated they intend to strongly recommend, rather than require, continued masking.

'So many needs’

Back in Jen Grady’s classroom, Andrew Ceja lay quietly on the floor, carefully writing a lowercase “r” on his whiteboard.

Grady had to train several first- and even second-graders on how to properly hold a pencil last fall, something she has rarely encountered in her two decades of work. But Andrew was not one of them. “Because his parents worked on it with him,” she said.

Parents’ involvement in distance learning played a key role in students’ overall retention of skills, Grady and other teachers say. This year, they’ve seen the impacts on children who had less support.

“Normally, the reading intervention program services kids who … (are) on the cusp of learning,” Grady said. “But now I’m getting a lot of kids that have very (few) skills.

“A lot of kids’ parents just didn’t know how to help their kids or didn’t have time,” she said. “(It’s) no fault of theirs. As far as distance learning went, parents did the best they could.”

“They had their Zoom on, but they were sitting in their bed and they were not getting up and they weren’t getting near the screen and they weren’t participating.”

Elizabeth Olah, an English language development teacher at Mattie Washburn, saw students dealing with all kinds of situations during distance learning. Several students spent a month or more in Mexico last year, logging into class via Zoom. Some gave the class online tours of their new quarters.

One student who lived on a farm was regularly accompanied on Zoom by the sounds of cows and other animals.

Teacher Jen Grady works with Andrew Ceja in her reading intervention class at Mattie Washburn Elementary School in Windsor on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
“There were some definitely difficult situations they had to work through,” Olah said, adding that some students who were left unsupervised would simply stay in bed. “They had their Zoom on, but they were sitting in their bed and they were not getting up and they weren’t getting near the screen and they weren’t participating.”

Xavier Nazario, father of Cesar Chavez kindergartner Hania and her sister, Zosia, a fourth-grader, voices the same uncertainty shared by other parents and teachers about the pandemic’s long-term fallout for children.

“I think the challenging thing is, we don’t know (all) the impacts this pandemic has had,” Nazario said. “I don’t think we’ll know until our kids, if they’re fortunate enough, go to college, what type of anxiety they’ll have or how they’ll view the world.”

Some educators, including Olah, are almost defiant in their optimistic outlook. They remain encouraged by the progress they see students make back in the classroom.

“I am very excited to see what happens by the end of the year,” Olah said. “I think we may get there. They’re running from way behind, but they are making up ground and they’re making it up pretty quickly.”

Others, like Montgomery High’s Jeanelle Payne, are still wrestling with doubts about how their students will fare, both now and into the future.

“(We have) some who are awesome, and some that are really struggling,” she said. “This is just the state of education right now. We’re trying to teach academics, but there’s so many other needs.”

You can reach Staff Writer Kaylee Tornay at 707-521-5250 or kaylee.tornay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ka_tornay.

Kaylee Tornay

Education, The Press Democrat

Learning is a transformative experience. Beyond that, it’s a right, under the law, for every child in this country. But we also look to local schools to do much more than teach children; they are tasked with feeding them, socializing them and offering skills in leadership and civics. My job is to help you make sense of K-12 education in Sonoma County and beyond.  

