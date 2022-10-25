Catholic Diocese of Buffalo will submit to government oversight

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Buffalo has agreed to submit to sweeping government oversight of its operations in a legal settlement reached Tuesday with the New York attorney general, Letitia James, resolving a lawsuit that accused the church and its officials of a yearslong cover-up of sexual abuse.

The agreement, which is the first of its kind in New York, includes no financial penalties but instead mandates a series of structural reforms within the diocese, particularly regarding its handling of abuse allegations.

Under the deal, priests who have been credibly accused of abuse will be assigned an independent monitor with law enforcement experience to ensure they comply with a list of restrictions, which include a ban on watching pornography, performing priestly duties and having a post office box.

Those monitors will be overseen by Kathleen McChesney, a former high-ranking FBI official who also led the child protection office at the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. As part of the settlement, two former Buffalo bishops, Richard Malone and Edward Grosz, will also be banned for life from holding any fiduciary role in a charity registered in New York.

According to the suit, the two former bishops shielded more than two dozen accused priests from investigation by the Vatican, and allowed them to either retire or go on medical leave.

For years, the bishops were at the center of a series of scandals that unsettled local Catholics and led to extraordinary demands for their resignation. Malone was publicly accused by his former assistant of keeping a secret binder filled with the names of scores of priests who were accused of abuse. Separately, a diocesan official secretly taped conversations with Malone about a potential love triangle among two priests and a seminarian.

The diocese filed for federal bankruptcy in 2020, seeking financial protection after a 2019 state law allowed victims of past childhood sexual assault to sue.

“For far too long, the Buffalo Diocese and its leaders failed their most basic duty to guide and protect our children,” James said in a statement Tuesday. “In choosing to defend the perpetrators of sexual abuse instead of defending the most vulnerable, the Buffalo Diocese and its leaders breached parishioners’ trust and caused many a crisis of faith.”

James described the arrangement laid out in the settlement as “a much-needed era of independent oversight and accountability” for the diocese, which includes roughly 600,000 Catholics in and around the state’s second-largest city.

The settlement brings an end to the first legal action taken against the Roman Catholic Church by New York state, which launched investigations into all eight of the state’s Catholic dioceses as part of a nationwide wave of abuse inquiries that began in 2018. The Buffalo suit was filed in November 2020. The attorney general’s seven other investigations remain ongoing.

“The settlement that the diocese and the New York attorney general have agreed to confirms that the rigorous policies and protocols the diocese has put in place over the past several years are the right ones to ensure that all young people and other vulnerable persons are safe and never at risk of abuse of any kind by a member of the clergy, diocesan employee, volunteer or member of a religious order serving in the Diocese of Buffalo,” Michael W. Fisher, the bishop of Buffalo, said in a statement.

The diocese said Tuesday that neither Malone nor Grosz would comment on the settlement.

David Gibson, the director of the Fordham University Center on Religion and Culture, said it was “quite remarkable that a Catholic diocese or any religious organization would essentially allow government oversight of elements of its operations and personnel.”

Gibson said the deal reflected the profound weakness of the diocese’s position after years of high-profile scandals. But he said it also presented the church with an attractive opportunity by outsourcing a Sisyphean administrative task to outside monitors.

“Most dioceses do not have the resources to monitor priests who have been accused of abuse, and they don’t have the legal authority to do it,” Gibson said. “You can’t go tell your employee you’re going to put an ankle monitor on them.”

“If you’ve got 10 or 20 priests out there who have been accused of abuse, that’s a full-time job to keep track of those guys,” he added. “This solves a problem for the diocese.”

Judith Burns-Quinn, a leader of the Buffalo chapter of the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, applauded the settlement as a step that could discourage sexual abuse in the future. But she said the church still had to face the darker parts of its recent history.