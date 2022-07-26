Catholicism, capitalism, conservatism blend at Napa Institute conference

Napa Valley has long been a magnet for America’s movers and shakers. Some of them, including two-time U.S. Attorney General William Barr, will be in the city of Napa later this week, but it won’t be a random concurrence of vacation plans.

The Napa Institute — an organization of growing national religious, financial and political clout, but one that manages to fly largely under the popular radar — is hosting its 12th annual Summer Conference at the Meritage Resort and Spa. It will be a who’s who of Republican politics, and a symphony of conservative messaging.

Among the presentations will be one titled Liquid Gender and Its Consequence (featuring Mary Hasson, who has written about “the trans mirage”). Other offerings include, Staying Awake in a Woke Church, and Redeeming Carthage: The Profile Horizon After Dobbs.

Speakers will include Steve Green, who as president of Hobby Lobby Stores has irked liberals by, among other things, refusing to pay workers’ sick leave, openly defying the Affordable Care Act’s mandate to include contraceptive aids in health coverage and, as alleged by federal prosecutors, smuggling 5,500 biblical artifacts from Iraq; Aaron Kheriarty, an anti-lockdown, vaccine-dubious UC Irvine professor; and delivering the keynote address, Bill Barr.

Barr has come to occupy an ambiguous place in the minds of many Republicans. He faithfully defended Donald Trump against the accusations in the Mueller Report and executed some of the former president’s most incendiary policies, but has since refuted Trump’s “Big Lie” of 2020 election fraud.

Barr’s message this Saturday night will not be political. His topic is “Strangers in a Strange Land: How do Catholics Live as ‘Resident Aliens’ and Faithful Citizens at the Same Time.”

Few Napa residents, even those attuned to politics, seem to know the Summer Conference exists.

It is an exclusive event. The 600-plus guests will pay $2,700 each to attend. Previous guests have included Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, and Scott Walker, the former governor of Wisconsin.

The Napa Institute is based in Irvine, but the location of its Summer Conference makes sense. Institute co-founder Timothy Busch owns the Meritage resort through his Pacific Hospitality Group corporation. His winery, Trinitas Cellars, will host several tastings. Guests there gather, according to Napa Institute tax documents, “to learn about the sanctity of work, building a Catholic culture, and reason and faith.”

But also to embrace capitalism and encourage political activism. As Busch reportedly said during a conference orientation session in 2014, according to the National Catholic Reporter, the theme of the event would be “in-your-face Catholicism.”

Napa Institute executives were unable to respond by deadline Monday, but one member of the institute’s Ecclesiastical Advisory Board sees that phrasing as an attempt to turn secular descriptions on their head.

“We’re simply proclaiming a truth — the truth about the dignity of the human person, about our fallen human condition, about grace and sin and error,” said Bishop Robert Vasa, leader of the Santa Rosa Diocese. “We proclaim that truth.”

Those who don’t, Vasa said, often accuse Catholics of being “in my face.”

“But the alternative – what do we want, a bunch of milquetoast Christians?” the archbishop said. “This is not doormat Christianity. People want Christians to listen passively and never say a word back. No, we have rights.”

Vasa’s connection to the Summer Conference is purely geographical, he said. As a matter of protocol, the Napa Institute asks permission from the local ordinary to hold Holy Masses at the conference. There will be 20 Masses over five days during this year’s event. Vasa will deliver the last one himself, at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, in the Meritage’s spectacularly appointed wine cave.

As much as the Summer Conference is a celebration of Catholicism, it is also unquestionably an important networking opportunity. And Busch has built a reliable lineup of contributors.

The Napa Institute and its two spin offs — the Napa Institute Legal Foundation and Napa Institute Support Foundation — took in just under $2.8 million in revenue in 2020. The institute’s portion of income was actually down from the previous two years, a result of the Summer Conference going virtual during COVID restrictions. It reported more than $3 million in revenue in both 2018 and 2019, mostly from events.

Indeed, the first event of this year’s conference Wednesday morning, right after the opening Mass, is a Catholicism and Commerce Workshop, “a hands-on workshop on how to truly love Our Lord Jesus Christ in the marketplace.”