Cause of death released for Sebastopol woman found dead on her porch in April

Authorities on Monday identified the cause of death for the 20-year-old woman who was found dead in April on the porch of her Sebastopol home.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Coroner Investigations Unit determined Bianca Gomez-Curtis’s death was accidental, caused by mixing alcohol and medication, according to a report Monday from the unit.

The Sheriff’s Office was not immediately available Monday to answer questions related to what type of medication she was using.

Gomez-Curtis was found without a pulse by her mother about 4 a.m. April 12 on the porch of their home in an apartment complex in the 500 block of South Main Street.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.8219871&lat=38.39806799999999&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Her mother called 911 and first responders were dispatched about 4:10 a.m. Their life-saving efforts were unsuccessful and Gomez-Curtis was pronounced dead.

Gomez-Curtis had been out with a friend the prior evening, and investigators believed the friend had dropped her off at home, the report reads.

Sebastopol Police Department Chief Ron Nelson told The Press Democrat in April that Gomez-Curtis’ death was “suspicious” for a “variety of factors.” But they had not yet determined if there was any crime committed in relation to her death.

Nelson previously said investigators did not suspect foul play.

The Sebastopol Police Department also did not immediately respond Monday to questions regarding the investigation.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.