Cause of six-acre grass fire near Rohnert Park under investigation

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 8, 2021, 10:33AM
Cal Fire was investigating the cause of a Wednesday grass fire that burned six acres near Rohnert Park.

Called the Grange fire, the blaze started around 3:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of Grange Road near Crane Canyon Road.

Firefighters stopped the fire before it spread to nearby homes.

Nobody was evacuated, but “there was some good potential toward the homes because of trees and other vegetation,” said Sonoma County Fire District Battalion Chief Robert Johnson on Thursday.

An air tanker dropped retardant on the fire and firefighters contained the blaze by 6:30 p.m., Johnson said. Nobody was hurt.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.

