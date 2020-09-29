Cautious optimism for the Glass fire on Tuesday

8:30 AM: Fire grew overnight, but no new evacuations and fire officials are optimistic

The Glass fire grew by several thousand acres overnight, but officials called no new evacuations and are optimistic about favorable weather conditions for the firefight Tuesday.

Sonoma County Fire Chief Mark Heine said an inability to use aircraft for fire suppression or mapping Monday made precise size estimates of the fire challenging.

The fire was listed at 36,236 acres Monday night. Heine said it had grown by at least 4,000 acres overnight. There is no containment still and no new figures on structures destroyed were available yet early Tuesday.

Heine said the fire “laid down” a little Monday night because of slightly higher humidity and reduced winds in some areas.

Winds were swifter along Calistoga and St. Helena Roads, though, he said.

“Today is what we call a turnaround day,” where the winds will change direction, bringing cooler and moister ocean breezes.

On Tuesday, Cal Fire will officially take over management of the fire. The agency hadn’t issued updates as of Tuesday morning.

Tuesday’s focus will be on the Highway 12 corridor and Trione-Annadel State Park, lower Calistoga Road around the Skyhawk area and upper Calistoga Road in the hills, Heine said.

He said he felt better today about the fire than Monday.

“The first couple days were challenged by high temperatures and winds,” he said. “The winds have subsided a bit. We’re in better shape weather-wise today and we will be getting more firefighting resources today and next few days, which will help.”

7:30 AM: No new evacuation orders overnight, weather looks promising Tuesday

Officials expressed optimism for the Glass fire Tuesday after favorable overnight weather that could help firefighters make progress fighting the flames.

The fire caused no new evacuation orders in Sonoma County overnight and those under warning remained in that status.

“Considering the way the first day went, that’s nothing short of a miracle,” the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office reported on it’s Facebook page.

“There’s still plenty of burning occurring, so were not out of the woods yet. This is the first time in our recent fire history we’ve had a good night this early into the disaster. The weather cooled down overnight and the winds were less than anticipated. Let’s enter today with some cautious optimism.”

Satellite imagery and webcams showed the Glass fire continued to burn actively overnight, the National Weather Service said early Tuesday.

“Compared to 24 hours ago, conditions have improved with slightly higher (relative humidity) and cooler temps. Then again, yesterday was an extreme situation,” its forecast said.

“Currently temperatures near the fire remain mild with little in the way of humidity recovery (less than 30%) overnight.”

Winds have dropped from their peak on Monday, but there are still some breezy conditions over the highest peaks, the service said.

Today will be another hot and relatively dry day.

The service posted a three-hour time-lapse video of the fire and wind conditions Monday.

Winds Tuesday are projected to remain offshore through afternoon before switching to onshore, which will help bring some higher humidity to the low elevations of the fire, especially near Santa Rosa.

On the flip side, the weather service said, the change in direction could also push the fire in new directions. The winds don`t look overly strong, the forecast said.

In Santa Rosa, the junior college announced it would remain closed Tuesday.

“Due to impacts from the Shady fire, including ongoing evacuations and power outages in Sonoma County, SRJC will remain closed...All activities and classes, including online classes and services, are canceled,” its statement said.

You can reach Staff Writer Lori A. Carter at 707-521-5470 or lori.carter@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @loriacarter.