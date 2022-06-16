Cazadero evacuation drill set for Saturday

An evacuation drill for Cazadero is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday.

It includes Cazadero Highway and Austin Creek Road from Highway 116 to Cazadero, including the Bei Road area, and residences along Fort Ross and King Ridge roads.

Participants will meet at the Monte Rio Community Center at 20488 Highway 116 where there will be an emergency preparedness resource fair. There, people can get information about how to prepare for an emergency.

Registration for the drill closed Wednesday. Registered participants will get an alert when the exercise begins, officials said.

Authorities will use “hi-lo” sirens, which is a tone used for evacuations, throughout the area.

For more information about the drill go to bit.ly/3Ofy1c8.

To prepare for emergencies, county officials recommend signing up for the alert system, SoCo Alert, at bit.ly/3zBqYXg. They also recommend people look up their home’s evacuation zone at bit.ly/3xxk8iP.

