Cazadero horse shooting investigated as animal cruelty

COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 11, 2021, 2:43PM
Sonoma County Sheriff’s investigators are looking for the person who shot a horse that was found dead early Monday in Cazadero.

The horse, Buddy, was found fatally shot in his pasture off an unspecified road, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

In a Facebook post, authorities described Buddy as 26 years old and “a handsome chestnut-colored American Quarter Horse with a white blaze, and three white socks.”

The shooting is being investigated as animal cruelty and The Press Democrat has reached out to the Sheriff’s Office for more details.

Officials want anyone with information to dial (707) 565-2121.

