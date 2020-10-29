Cazadero man illegally growing 1,450 cannabis plants pleads guilty to environmental charges

A Cazadero man illegally growing 1,450 cannabis plants in the west Sonoma County hills made a deal with local prosecutors to rectify multiple felonies stemming from environmental violations on the property.

Michael Silva, 37, pleaded guilty to three felony cultivation charges for diverting a water source, pollution and failing to obtain several state permits on a large grow operation in the hills above Cazadero, the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday in a prepared statement.

Silva also pleaded guilty to misdemeanor cultivation charges. The felony charges will be dismissed after he restores the stream, performs 300 hours of community service and obtains the necessary permits, among other conditions.

If he fails to comply, he could face up to 10 years in prison.

California Department of Fish and Wildlife discovered the grow operation in September 2019. After executing a search warrant, regulators found Silva was diverting water without permits and performed illegal construction work that could have resulted in water pollution.

