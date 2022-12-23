‘CBS Sunday Morning’ to revisit North Bay singers from ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’

Charles Schulz, who died in 2000 at 77 in Santa Rosa, would have celebrated his 100th birthday in 2022. In recognition, The Press Democrat took a look back at his life and legacy at bit.ly/3vh1lHT .

Three locals who sang on an iconic song from 1965’s “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will be featured on Sunday’s episode of “CBS Sunday Morning” to reminisce about being part of “Peanuts” history and their journey from obscurity to recognition.

First aired on CBS on Dec. 9, 1965, the animated television special based on Charles Schulz’s comic strip is now a bona fide Christmas classic, thanks in part to its soundtrack of piano-fronted jazz composed by San Francisco musician Vince Guaraldi.

That soundtrack, which has sold over 5 million copies in the United States and includes the song “Christmas Time Is Here,” featured choir members of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in San Rafael. Several of those choir members still call the North Bay home, including longtime Santa Rosa resident David Willat, who was featured last year on a “CBS Sunday Morning” segment about the soundtrack’s legacy.

This Christmas, “CBS Sunday Morning” returns to Santa Rosa for a follow-up segment with Willat and former choir members Cary Cedarblade and Dan Bernhard, who’ve received newfound recognition in the past year.

“I have fond memories of working with Vince Guaraldi,” Willat — who was 11 years old in 1965 — said in an interview with The Press Democrat. “He was such a fantastic but underrated jazz pianist.”

The choir had previously performed with Guaraldi on his 1965 album “At Grace Cathedral” and was recruited to sing on “Christmas Time Is Here” when Guaraldi was hired to compose the soundtrack by producer Lee Mendelson. The choir sat in on three recording sessions, and each singer was paid $5 a day and given some ice cream for their efforts.

Willat didn’t think much of the experience at first. “It wasn’t really cool at the time to be singing in church choirs, so you didn’t tell a lot of friends at school about it,” Willat said. “Then, every year you hear it, and as an adult you realize this thing keeps coming back.”

For 40 years, Willat says the choir’s contribution was largely unknown to audiences who made the special part of their holiday traditions. In 2005, he approached Jean Schulz, Charles Schulz’s widow, who helped Willat organize a gathering with the remaining choir members at the Charles M. Schulz Museum in Santa Rosa.

That event, which was attended by Guaraldi biographer Derrick Bang, began to set the record straight and give recognition to the local singers, according to Willat.

After last year’s “CBS Sunday Morning” segment, members of the choir started receiving residuals for digital downloads of “Christmas Time Is Here.” In addition, Craft Recordings recently released the soundtrack with a deluxe, extended edition featuring newly discovered outtakes by Guaraldi and the choir from the original 1965 recording sessions.

The interview showing Sunday was taped last week at Snoopy’s Home Ice at the Redwood Empire Ice Arena in Santa Rosa. The 90-minute program airs from 6 to 7:30 a.m. on KPIX-TV.

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” will stream this year only on Apple TV+, which bought the exclusive rights to the “Peanuts” catalog in 2020. It is available for free to nonsubscribers through Sunday.