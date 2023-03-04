On Sunday morning, local viewers will recognize a familiar landmark on “CBS Sunday Morning”: the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Research Center.

Lee Cowan, news correspondent from “CBS Sunday Morning,” visited Santa Rosa on Jan. 30 and 31 and interviewed Jean Schulz, widow of Charles Schulz, Schulz Museum curator Benjamin L. Clark and cartoonist Stephan Pastis of “Pearls Before Swine,” for the program, Schulz Museum Marketing Director Stephanie King said.

In June 2022, King began talking to the CBS team ahead of famed “Peanuts” creator Charles M. Schulz’s centennial celebration in November 2022.

“The reason (’CBS Sunday Morning’) came here was specifically for the museum and that they were looking to tell the story of his life and legacy,” King said.

Cowan “describes this segment as a passion project to his late father and it really resonated with him personally,” King said.

Though King said she couldn’t share too many details of the show, she said “Peanuts” sculptures from around the community may appear in the episode.

The show will air Sunday morning 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. on KPIX 5 CBS.

