CDC director concedes schools in 'hot spots' face tougher call on reopening

WASHINGTON -- The leader of the nation's premier public health agency Friday amplified President Donald Trump's call for schools to reopen, releasing new documents edited by the White House that gloss over risks and extol the benefits of in-person learning.

Still, Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said there should be exceptions for "hot spots," and he used a metric that would include parts of at least 33 states.

The mixed messaging was another indication of how public health officials at the CDC have been squeezed between Trump's demand for a normal school year and an out-of-control virus.

The new CDC guidelines, released late Thursday under pressure from the White House, detail at length the academic and other benefits to children of in-person learning, as well as the economic impact of allowing parents to work. They say little about the risks of reopening.

"Opening up our schools again is the best thing for our kids. It's also the best thing for working families," Vice President Mike Pence said Friday at Marian University, a private Catholic school in Indianapolis. He praised the new guidelines as helping school districts figure out how to reopen safely.

On Friday, Redfield told reporters the new documents were cleared by the White House, and officials familiar with them, speaking on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly, said at least one was substantially edited by White House officials. The opening statement was written at the Department of Health and Human Services, Redfield said.

The guidance does not carry the force of law, and it's unclear how much influence it will have with school systems. Many large districts, including those in Atlanta, Los Angeles and New York, have already said they will not return to fully in-person school when classes resume. Some school districts had planned a hybrid system, with children in school buildings some of the time, but have retreated and are planning to begin the year fully remote.

St. Andrew's Episcopal School, the Maryland private academy that Trump's 14-year-old son Barron Trump attends, told families this week they should prepare for an all-distance or hybrid-learning model in the fall.

Polling shows a majority of parents favor delaying the opening of school doors, despite the downsides. Teachers unions, too, are warning that adults in school buildings are at risk of infection, even though children do not typically get particularly sick from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The debate over schools came as Friday's COVID-19 death count in the United States was at least 1,125, the fourth day in a row when it surpassed 1,000, according to a Washington Post analysis of numbers reported by state health departments.

The number of new cases leveled off or dropped this week in some of the states that have recorded marked increases in previous weeks, including Texas, Florida, Arizona and North and South Carolina. But it was unclear how much of the drop in reported cases is because of backlogs in testing that have residents in some states waiting a week or more for their results.

A senior administration official said the White House expects public mood on schools to shift as officials make their case for how students will be hurt if schools do not reopen.

Rep. Robert "Bobby" Scott, D-Va., chairman of the House Education Committee, replied it is ridiculous to debate the benefits of in-person schooling because nobody questions them. The issue is whether it can be done safely, he said.

"Obviously it's much better to have in-person instruction if it can be done safely," Scott said. "If you can't do it safely, you shouldn't do it at all."

Leading public health experts - including some inside the administration - say schools must strike a balance.

"Opening the schools is not a simple decision. There are both benefits and risks," said Erin Sauber-Schatz, lead on the CDC Community Interventions and Critical Populations Task Force for the COVID-19 response.

Senior Trump administration officials have allowed there might be exceptions to opening schools but had not defined them.

On Thursday, Trump said schools may need to delay reopening in places that are "current hot spots," and on Friday, Redfield echoed the thought. "In areas where there are hot spots, remote and distance learning may need to be adopted for some amount of time," Redfield told reporters on a call to discuss the new guidelines.

Redfield was then asked for a definition of "hot spots." He said it would include places where more than 5% of coronavirus tests come back positive. Looking county by county, he said "the majority of the nation" is not a hot spot.