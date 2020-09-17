CDC director says coronavirus vaccines won't be widely available until the middle of 2021

WASHINGTON - The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention predicted Wednesday that most of the American public will not have access to a vaccine against the novel coronavirus until late spring or summer of next year - prompting a public rebuke from President Donald Trump, who declared the CDC chief was wrong.

At a Senate hearing on the government's response to the pandemic, CDC director Robert Redfield adhered to Trump's oft-stated contention that a safe and effective vaccine will become available in November or December - perhaps just before the presidential election seven weeks away.

But Redfield said the vaccine will be provided first to people most vulnerable to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, and supplies will increase over time, with Americans who are lower priority for the protection offered the shot more gradually. For it to be "fully available to the American public, so we begin to take advantage of vaccine to get back to our regular life," he said, "I think we are probably looking at late second quarter, third quarter 2021."

Hours later, Trump sought to knock down Redfield's predicted timeline from the White House press briefing room, saying at a news conference, "I think he made a mistake when he said that. . . . We're ready to distribute immediately to a vast section of the country."

The president said that, when he heard what the CDC director had told senators, he called him directly. Trump said Redfield "didn't tell me that," though the president declined to disclose how Redfield replied.

"It was an incorrect statement. . . . We are ready at a much faster level than he said," Trump said, reiterating a recent talking point that a vaccine could be ready to begin administering as early as mid-October.

Multiple experts - including top scientists leading the vaccine effort - have said it is very unlikely a vaccine will be available by then.

Speaking alongside the president, Scott Atlas, a recent addition to the White House's coronavirus advisers, noted that the administration Wednesday circulated a vaccine distribution strategy to states and others. Atlas said the plan anticipates that "no later than January, all the top-priority people will be able to receive the vaccine," with other Americans receiving it starting soon after.

The CDC director issued his prediction and received the presidential drubbing the same day that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden raised questions about the safety of a coronavirus vaccine approved during Trump's tenure, warning something so complex and vital to the public's well-being takes time.

"Scientific breakthroughs don't care about calendars any more than the virus does," the former vice president said.

Redfield said that though any individual vaccinated should benefit from a vaccine, the progressive widening of its availability means there will be a time lag between when a vaccine is approved and when it could have a measurable effect in controlling the pandemic. That might be six to nine months after the day it is approved by federal drug regulators, Redfield predicted.

Redfield said that lag between when a vaccine is approved and when the public can get it reinforces the importance of safety measures, such as keeping a proper distance, washing hands and wearing masks.

"I might even go so far as to say that this face mask is more guaranteed to protect me against COVID than when I take a COVID vaccine," Redfield said, because the vaccine is unlikely to produce the desired immune response in everyone who gets it.

But Trump at his briefing continued to cast doubt on the value of masks, saying, "The mask is a mixed bag."

Redfield's comments were the most detailed time frame outlined so far by the leader of the government's main public health agency. They are consistent with the perspective of Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who said in a recent interview with CNN that relatively small amounts of vaccine will be available at first.

"It won't be until we get into 2021 that you'll have hundreds of millions of doses, and just the logistics, constraints in vaccinating large numbers of people," Fauci said. "It's going to take months to get enough people vaccinated to have an umbrella of immunity over the community so that you don't have to worry about easy transmission."

Redfield's forecast came as Trump has latched onto the prospect of a vaccine as crucial to his prospects for a second term, with low approval ratings among voters for his handling of the worst public health crisis that the country and world have confronted in a century.