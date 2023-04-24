Another COVID-19 booster shot is on the way as federal health officials look to further augment protection for those at greater risk of developing severe disease.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week recommended the allowance of an additional updated booster for seniors 65 and older as well as those who are immunocompromised. The updated booster was first introduced last September.

This new phase of the years-old vaccination campaign has been hotly anticipated in some circles — particularly given that shot-induced protection wanes over time and many higher-risk individuals are months removed from their last dose.

However, the next chapter also arrives as the pandemic has stabilized. As the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health noted recently, “Although transmission is still occurring, there is low concern for rapid spread of the virus.”

But COVID-19 remains a force to be reckoned with, even though the darker days of overwhelmed hospitals and overflowing morgues appear to be over. More than 72,000 people in the U.S. have died from COVID-19 since early October — nearly four times the estimated death toll from flu over the same time period.

“COVID-19 continues to be a very real risk for many people, and we encourage individuals to consider staying current with vaccination, including with a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine,” U.S. Food and Drug Administration vaccine chief Dr. Peter Marks said in a statement.

Here’s what you need to know:

Who can get another booster?

Those who are at least 65 years old can get another dose, according to the CDC.

Immunocompromised individuals are eligible too.

“This allows more flexibility for healthcare providers to administer additional doses to immunocompromised patients as needed,” the CDC said.

Should older people get it?

The CDC said it is recommending allowing the additional updated booster shot, which will “allow more flexibility for people at higher risk who want the option of added protection from additional COVID-19 doses.” In other words, seniors and immunocompromised people who are eager for the additional booster are free to get it, but the CDC is not necessarily urging those groups to get the shot with the same urgency as it did last autumn..

Some experts suggest older patients get the additional booster.

Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, a UC San Francisco infectious diseases expert, said, “The older you are, the more important it is.”

“The bottom line is I would advise them to get it if you’re older than 65,” he said. “We know that antibodies wane at the three- to four-month mark [after a shot], and they wane the most in those who are older than 65.”

What about everyone else?

Aside from the above groups, most people who have already gotten the updated bivalent booster are not eligible for another dose. However, those who haven’t are free to roll up their sleeves.

The CDC recommended that everyone 6 and older get the updated COVID-19 shot — regardless of whether they had completed their primary vaccination series. That means if you haven’t gotten a COVID-19 booster since September, or if you are unvaccinated, the CDC is recommending you get the updated vaccination now.

“For young children, multiple doses will continue to be recommended and vary by age, vaccine and which vaccines were previously received,” the CDC said.

Wednesday’s action means that people who are getting vaccinated for the first time need only one shot of the updated Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna doses to be considered up-to-date on their COVID-19 vaccinations. Officials said they are ending the original two-dose monovalent regimens, which are now considered outdated. The monovalent regimens — or the original versions of the vaccine formula — were designed against the ancestral version of the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, the FDA authorized the following updated vaccine regimens for children younger than 6:

Unvaccinated children 6 months to 5 years can get a two-dose series of the Moderna bivalent vaccine, or, for children 6 months through 4 years, three doses of the offering from Pfizer-BioNTech. Children who are 5 can get two doses of Moderna or one Pfizer-BioNTech shot.

Children up to 5 who have been fully or partially vaccinated also can get a bivalent booster, “but the number of doses that they receive will depend on the vaccine and their vaccination history,” according to the FDA.

How can I get a booster?

Eligible Californians will be able to schedule an appointment either directly through their healthcare provider or by using the state’s online platform: MyTurn.ca.gov.

Is there any cost?