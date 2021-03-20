CDC loosens classroom guidelines but California still requires 6 feet of distance

Even though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that masked students can safely be seated 3 feet apart in classrooms, Sonoma County officials have told local leaders that area schools must continue to adhere to stricter state guidelines calling for 6 feet of separation.

The change in CDC recommendations, which has been hinted at for weeks, would allow for a dramatically increased number of children in a classroom at one time and, in many cases, eliminate the need for schools to operate in a hybrid learning model with part time in-person and part-time remote instruction. Friday’s CDC recommendations still call for 6 feet of distance at school sports events, assemblies, lunch or choral practices.

But the new guidance comes just as Sonoma County has emerged from months of being mired in the state’s purple tier, indicating the most widespread transmission of the coronavirus. The move into the red tier, indicating substantial transmission, has cleared the way for schools to open for in-person instruction, albeit with highly modified settings.

The return to school plans being reviewed by the Sonoma County Department of Health Services all adhere to the 6-foot guidance established by the California Department of Public Health.

In an email sent Friday afternoon to all districts in Sonoma County, as well as private and charter schools, Sonoma County Superintendent Steve Herrington reminded leaders that the CDC announcement is advisory.

“Schools and counties are still operating under the California Department of Public Health order, which for now states that desks should be spaced 6 feet away from one another, except where 6 feet of distance is not possible after a good-faith effort has been made … Under no circumstances should distance between student chairs be less than 4 feet,’” he wrote, citing the state guidance.

As of Wednesday, 29 schools and districts have had their COVID-19 safety plans approved by the county and were cleared to reopen. An additional 19 plans submitted by schools and districts were still under review midweek. All were designed to accommodate the 6-foot guidance.

In Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District, the third-largest school district in the county with about 6,000 students, return to school plans for 11 campuses have already been crafted and a working agreement with the teachers union is expected to be ratified Monday, Superintendent Mayra Perez said.

To change the structure of classrooms and how many students are allowed in each room would further delay reopening plans tentatively set to roll out starting with transitional kindergarten through second graders beginning on April 12, she said.

“I want kids back,” she said. “If we have to stop and change it all, that will delay opening. I do not want to delay opening. These kids need to be back now. We need to get to know them, see how they are doing.”

Dr. Sundari Mase, the county health officer who has overseen the review of state-mandated COVID Safety Plans for individual schools in the county’s 40 school districts, as well as private and charter schools, is studying the new federal guidance, according to a statement issued by the county Friday afternoon.

“Dr. Mase is aware of the CDC guidance, which is advisory,” the news release read. “The County is operating under the State order, which has not been updated as of this time. Dr. Mase is consulting with the State and regional health officers regarding the CDC guidance and the State order, and she is planning to provide clarification on this issue next week.”

Herrington was clear that officials should proceed as they have been toward school reopening.

“Nothing has changed,” he said. “All of our conditions are the same.”

But he acknowledged the angst that the conflicting messages could cause.

“All public, private and charter schools are required to follow the criteria of the California Department of Public Health,” he said. “That has caused some stress.”

The county’s largest district, Santa Rosa City Schools, inked a deal with its 900-member teachers union on Wednesday that outlines classroom safety based on 6-feet of separation. Elementary school students in that district are scheduled to return to campus in a hybrid schedule beginning April 1.

You can reach Staff Writer Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @benefield.