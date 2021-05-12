CDC recommends Pfizer vaccine for 12-15-year-olds

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended use of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for children aged 12-15 on Wednesday, clearing the way for providers to start immunizing these pre- and early teens against COVID-19, a potentially important step in the gradual return to fully functioning school campuses and summer activities.

“Getting adolescents vaccinated means their faster return to social activities and can provide parents and caregivers peace of mind knowing their family is protected,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement.

The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup, the committee that has guided much of California’s vaccine campaign, is meeting Wednesday, and the state was expected to get a sense of the workgroup’s recommendation by that night, a spokeswoman for the California Department of Public Health said.

If the workgroup greenlights Pfizer, then MyTurn.CA.gov, the state’s central vaccination appointment portal, will begin scheduling coronavirus vaccinations for 12-15-year-olds starting Thursday morning.

CVS didn’t wait that long. The massive pharmacy chain was scheduling those appointments Wednesday. That afternoon, slots were available at the CVS on Stony Point Road in Santa Rosa, and the location in Healdsburg.

“Our operations team was able to rapidly turn on the digital scheduler, and as a result and given that we have same-day appointments available, people on the West Coast have the ability to schedule a same-day appointment for this age group today,” a CVS representative said Wednesday afternoon.

There are nearly 17 million 12-15-year-olds in the United States, and an estimated 23,300 in Sonoma County. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration had authorized their eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine Monday.

All along, children have appeared to transmit the virus less frequently, and are much less likely to be hospitalized or die from it. But they are not entirely safe from this pathogen. Estimates of pediatric fatalities from COVID-19 in the U.S. fall between 300 and 600, which would place the virus among top 10 causes of death for children since March, 2020. Most analysts believe that’s an undercount.

Now, with older Americans getting vaccinated, schools reopening and coronavirus variants changing the science, pre-adults are claiming a greater share of new cases. A year ago, children made up around 3% of the nation’s coronavirus cases. On May 3, the American Academy of Pediatrics said that share had grown to 22.4%. California saw a similar shift in youth making up a greater share of the new cases.

“It’s not the fact that they haven’t had as many side effects from the virus,” said Dr. Urmila Shende, Sonoma County’s vaccine chief. “Yes, in terms of sheer morbidity, that’s true. It’s more the fact that we’re now at a different stage of trying to contain COVID. We can’t get go complete herd immunity until we’re able to protect younger members of the population.”

