The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday morning urged at-risk individuals to get vaccinated for mpox to avoid a resurgence this summer of the disease, formerly called monkeypox.

During a telephone conference Thursday morning, CDC officials said only a quarter of those who are most at risk, mainly men who have sex with men, have been vaccinated. That’s roughly 1.7 million people who could still benefit from the vaccine.

Why it matters: Officials said areas with low vaccination rates could see outbreaks this summer that are worse than last year. Vaccination, while not 100% effective, provides protection against severe illness.

Key points to consider:

CDC officials said three recent scientific studies support using the continued use of the two-dose JYNNEOS vaccine and incorporating it into a broader program of sexual health services.

Dr. Christopher Braden, the CDC’s mpox response incident manager, said scientific studies show that areas with low vaccination rates have a higher risk of renewed outbreaks. “Jurisdictions with less than 35% coverage of at least one vaccine dose are more likely to have outbreaks, which could be as markedly larger than those 2022,” he said.

Cases have currently declined to about one per day, far less than the roughly 450 cases a day that were being detected in the United States last August, Braden said. But he said, “the outbreak is not over, and we need to stay alert and continue with our prevention efforts.”

Braden said the studies show the JYNNEOS vaccine provides substantial protection against mpox; the vaccine is up to 36% to 75% effective with one dose and 66% to 86% with two doses, he said.

More than 1.2 million people in the United States have been vaccinated, but less than one quarter of the country’s at-risk population have been vaccinated, Braden said. Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, White House national mpox response deputy coordinator, said that amounts to about said 1.7 million mostly gay and bisexual men.

The recent cluster of new mpox cases at Howard Brown Health, an LGBTQ-focused clinic in Chicago, has been updated to 21 individuals infected. All have had mild symptoms,” Daskalakis said. “What's really unique about this cluster is that most of the cases are in people who have had one or both vaccine doses.”

Daskalakis said its unclear if vaccine immunity decreases with time or how long the vaccine protects against infection. “We don't know if immunity after vaccination decreases with time or how long the vaccine protects against infection,” Daskalakis said. “What we do know, however, is that vaccination makes getting and spreading mpox less likely and, importantly, may decrease the chances of severe illness, hospitalization and death, even if it doesn't prevent infection.”

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.