CDC study shows unvaccinated teacher started delta COVID outbreak at Marin school

A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study provides further insight into a COVID-19 outbreak at a Bay Area school just as the delta variant was emerging as the stronghold strain of the virus.

The report, released Friday, emphasizes the significance of vaccination and "strict adherence to multiple nonpharmaceutical prevention strategies, including masking" in ensuring the safety of students and teachers now that in-person learning is the norm at Bay Area schools.

The outbreak began in late May, when a teacher at an unnamed Marin County pre-K-8 school received a positive test result just two days after first experiencing a stuffy nose and fatigue.

SFist reports that two separate delta variant outbreaks took place in Novato schools at the time. No Novato public schools match the information provided by the CDC.

But in between those two days, the teacher continued to work after attributing their sickness to allergies — leading to infections among their class.

By the end of the outbreak, a dozen students — out of 22 that were tested and a total of 24 students — and 27 people total tested positive for the delta variant.

A majority of those infected sat in the front rows of the teacher's class — a staggering 80 percent of the students sitting in the front two rows tested positive. Twenty-one percent of the rest of the class tested positive.

While both students and teachers wore masks inside the classroom, the teacher allegedly took off their mask while reading aloud to the class. The classroom also had an air filter, an open classroom door and socially-distanced seats spread six feet away from each other.

Fifteen other cases were identified, reports the CDC, including six students in a separate classroom three years apart, four students' siblings, another teacher and three separate students' parents. Only the teacher and one parent were vaccinated, indicating a lower rate of breakthrough infections.

A small silver lining: While this study reveals the quick transmissibility of the delta variant, especially among those who are unvaccinated, researchers found that community spread was relatively low due to the rate of vaccination in the city where the outbreak took place. At the time, 72% of the population was vaccinated.

"The lesson for us is that we have all these different vaccination and nonpharmaceutical strategies to prevent outbreaks in schools and we layer them all," Marin County epidemiologist Tracy Lam-Hine told SFGATE.

"We want different backups in case something fails; and it may have been the unmasking that caused the failure, but it's hard to say for sure."

Currently, Marin County reports 88.5% of eligible people 12 and over are vaccinated — and more than 95% of people have received at least one dose.

Researchers also caution that "ineligibility because of age and lack of vaccination contribute" to increased risk of outbreak in pre-K-8 schools, but that these risks can be reduced with universal masking in schools, routine COVID-19 testing, plenty of ventilation and for those who have any symptoms connected to COVID-19 to stay home.

In Marin County public schools, masking indoors is mandatory and outdoor masking is "recommended," but was previously required. A temporary restraining order filed by a parent led to the school district changing the outdoor mask mandate.

UCSF chair of medicine Bob Wachter used this study as a case study of why a vaccine mandate is necessary for teachers.

"I doubt this teacher wanted to infect half of her class or thought she was putting them in danger," Wachter said in a tweet Friday. "But she did and she was."

