CDC warns against travel to Mexico, 11 other countries

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has added 12 more destinations to its list of places that Americans should avoid due to "very high" levels of COVID-19, including a popular nearby getaway.

Mexico, which does not require visitors to show proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test, is now considered a "Level 4" country. States that include popular tourist destinations like Cabo San Lucas, Cancún and Mexico City have seen cases rise sharply amid the omicron surge.

Other countries and territories that moved to the CDC's highest level on Monday are Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, Paraguay, French Guiana, Anguilla, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Kosovo, Moldova, Singapore and the Philippines. The "Level 4" list includes more than 100 destinations, with several popular Caribbean islands added last week.

The CDC says people who must travel to these places should make sure they are up to date with their coronavirus vaccinations.

"Even if you are up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines, you may still be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19," the agency says.

In addition to soaring coronavirus cases, Mexico has been grappling with high-profile acts of violence in resort towns in recent months. Last week, the manager of beach club was shot to death in Playa del Carmen days after two Canadians were killed in a shooting at a nearby hotel. A beach shootout near Cancún in November forced tourists to run into hotels for safety.

The U.S. State Department changed its travel advisory for Monday to "Level 4" - which means "do not travel" - due to COVID-19.