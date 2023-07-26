Celebrate Sonoma at the 26th annual City Party

Sonoma says it’s time to lace up your best dancing shoes for this year’s City Party.

Celebrate the 26th annual Sonoma City Party at the Plaza on Thursday, Aug. 3, from 6 to 9:30 p.m. with live music, food and drinks. Locals will fill the Plaza with colorful picnic blankets and camp chairs, food trucks will line the horeshoe and the area in front of City Hall is reserved for dancing.

With its history of bringing the entire town out, this event was founded by Ken Brown, who served 16 years on the Sonoma City Council. This month, the city honored his years of service by declaring July 19, 2023, as “Ken Brown Day.”

The party has an annual budget of $14,000, of which $4,000 to $5,000 is usually covered by sponsors. This year, however, the city was able to attract a larger and more diverse range of support, allowing it to reduce its expenses by about 45%, so this year’s party should only cost about $5,500 in taxpayer funds.

“The staff is being fiscally responsible by taking steps to reduce the costs and create opportunities for more businesses to be involved in the event through participation as sponsors, food vendors and beverage vendors. Overall the event will cost the city less than it has in previous years and what was originally budgeted,” Lisa Janson, special events manager of the city of Sonoma, wrote in an email.

Sponsors include Sonoma Clean Power, Redwood Credit Union and Pushpak Motors.

Music

When it comes to the tunes, two Bay Area bands will take the stage on Aug. 3, offering a mix of country, soul, blues and rock.

The night kicks off with rock ‘n’ roll from The Jacob Benning Trio. Benning, a born and raised Sonoman, discovered his love of music during guitar lessons at the Sonoma Community Center when he was 11 years old. At 12, he met Will Cotter, another aspiring Sonoma musician, on the Warriors Babe Ruth baseball team. They formed many bands over time and now, The Jacob Benning Trio also includes bassist and vocalist, Kevin Cole.

To close out the night, a dance band will offer a slate of songs designed to keep attendees on their toes. The seven-member band PopFiction plays a mix of dance hits from the ‘70s through today, and has performed at parties thrown by Google, Apple, Facebook and Microsoft.

Eating and drinking

There will be a multitude of food and drink options available from local businesses. The list of vendors is subject to change, but currently includes Sonoma Springs, HopMonk Tavern, Di Filippo Pizza, Tacos Costa Sonoma, Tips Tri-Tip Trolley and snack vendors such as Kettlepop and Sonoma Churros.

When it comes to beverages, there will be non-alcoholic options from Good Vybes Lemonade. The Sonoma Valley Chamber of Commerce will partner with Sonoma Springs Brewery to offer a selection of beer and wine for purchase.

In a continued effort to keep the event as environmentally friendly as possible, all food and drink items will be served on compostable serveware. Attendees are encouraged to bring a reusable cup, which can be filled by beverage vendors.

What to know

Attendance is always free, but it is recommended that guests bring picnic blankets, folding camp tables and chairs, picnic supplies, warm clothing and a flashlight.

To encourage people to ride to the party, a complimentary bike valet will be offered by event sponsor Sonoma Clean Power. Find it at on the south end of the horseshoe in front of City Hall, at the east entrance.

Some guests love to arrive early to save a space or picnic table, but attendees must stick with their items. Any unattended items found before 3 p.m. will be removed by the city. Roping off or barricading any sections in the Plaza is prohibited. Attendees are not allowed to bring household furniture like dining tables or sofas, which can damage the grass. Also banned are pets (aside from service animals), barbecues, candles, tents and canopies, in an effort to keep the party safe and enjoyable for all.

