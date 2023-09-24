Celebrating a mural and its message of unity, diversity in Rohnert Park

The sheet of black plastic was torn away and a cheer went up among the spectators assembled in the Rancho Cotate High School quad. Revealed on the back wall of the school’s old gymnasium was a four-panel mural intended to reflect and celebrate the school’s diversity and unity.

Originally a project of MECha, a club that promotes culture and history for Latino students, the mural was ultimately a collaboration with the Black Student Union and other students ranging from those of Middle Eastern descent to others whom MECha adviser and Spanish teacher Jibranh Ortega Arana described as “more patriotic.“

“It just shows that we’re all one,” said Ortega, who was near tears after the “Native-Us” mural — planning for which began before the pandemic struck in 2020 — was unveiled.

Several hundred people attended the carnival-like event, which was dubbed a Celebración de La Comunidad. They sampled foods ranging from pambazos (patties made of chorizo and potato) to pupusas to chicken and baked beans while Ballet Folklorico dancers performed on the stage in front of the mural.

Black Student Union President Layla Parrish, 17, said the event was special because it highlighted the first official joint effort of the school’s Black and Latino student groups.

“BSU is about bringing together all the communities at the school and centering on those who are marginalized,“ said Parrish, a senior. ”And I think the mural was a lot about the unity between the BSU and Mecha.“

Rachel Brumfield, adviser to the BSU group, said it was inspiring to watch the students all work together.

“It was amazing because I didn't have that growing up in high school,” said Brumfield, who teaches special education. “So just hearing their thoughts and their feelings of how they want to represent themselves to the school and to the community was really heartwarming and encouraging.”

An Aztec pyramid spans the mural’s two center panels. A cougar — Rancho Cotate’s mascot — crouches at its base. There is a sun depicted in Polynesian and Pacific Islander-style; the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s unmistakable image; a fist in the Pan-African colors of black, green and red; a llama; a Mayan calendar; the Statue of Liberty; and a green cedar, from the Lebanese national flag.

“I really love it. It shares a lot of different cultures and identities in it, and it's just really beautiful,” said Carlo Campagna, 14, a freshman. “I think it brings everybody together, all the cultures, and especially for a school, it's really good to have that.”

A representative of the Guatemalan Consulate General urged the students to fight for their dreams and told them they represented change, and Elisabeth Reyes, the MECha club’s president, told the gathering that the event was “a celebration of freedom, unity, diversity and cultural exchange.”

As Sonoma State University President Ming-Tung “Mike” Lee watched the crowd, he said bringing the mural to fruition and organizing the event was an occasion for students to develop a sense of what is possible.

“It’s very critical that they build that kind of confidence. You know, ‘I can go somewhere, I can do a lot of things,’” said Lee, adding, “And you see what this school can produce: (astronaut) Nicole Mann, (Rohnert Park Mayor) Samantha Rodriguez, they all come from this school.”

Ron López, an SSU professor of Chicano and Latino studies, said he was pleased Lee attended and that the diversity of people who had come out to celebrate the mural was “beautiful,“ but he said he was concerned about the presence of military and CHP information booths and Rohnert Park law enforcement officers.

“If, for example, a lot of these young people become law enforcement officers, they will be able to make a good living and that's a good thing,” López said. “But they'll be making a living at the expense of enriching the cultural and intellectual life of the community, because they'll be engaged in the enforcement of prejudicial laws against their own community.”

Ortega, the MECha adviser, said everyone was invited because: “This is what makes this country the greatest country in the world. I personally believe, because, you know, there's freedom of speech, freedom of religion, freedom of whatever you want to believe in. There's obviously disagreements and we can't make every person happy. But I think we should be all inclusive of everyone, regardless of affiliation.”

You can reach Staff Writer Jeremy Hay at 707-387-2960 or jeremy.hay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @jeremyhay